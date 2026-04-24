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Nicki Minaj To Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Nicki Minaj To Attend White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

Further leaning into her alignment with President Donald Trump, Nicki Minaj will attend the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Published on April 24, 2026
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President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

Nicki Minaj is leaning into her alignment with President Donald Trump and is reportedly attending one of the top political events this weekend. According to reports, Nicki Minaj will be a guest at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, along with other notable figures within President Trump’s orbit.

As reported by USA Today, Nicki Minaj is one of the expected guests for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an annual event that brings together politicians and journalists for a Black-tie gala affair. This year’s dinner will take place at the Washington Hilton.

The outlet adds in its reporting that, along with Minaj, Turning Point USA’s Erika Kirk, astronaut Butch Wilmore, and other VIP guests will be at the dinner.

Previously a critic of some of President Trump’s policies, chiefly immigration, Minaj has cozied up to the real estate magnate in recent times. She appeared alongside Trump at a Treasury Department event to promote the so-called “Trump Accounts” plan in January, and she sat down with the aforementioned Kirk a month prior, lavishing praise on the president and Vice President JD Vance.

Minaj’s devoted fanbase, collectively known as the “Barbs,” has also aligned themselves with the rapper’s conservative-leaning views.

President Trump is slated to appear at the dinner on April 25.

Photo: Getty

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nicki minaj POLITICS president donald trump White House Correspondents Dinner

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