Subscribe
Close
Crime

Petition Calls For Ban Of D4vd’s Music From Streaming Sites

A petition hosted on the Change.org website is calling for the official ban of D4vd's music from streaming sites.

Published on April 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Court Arraignment Of Singer D4vd Charged With Capital Murder

As the murder case connected to R&B singer D4vd develops, some are calling for an end to his music being featured on streaming sites. A Change.org petition has gone out to the wider public, asking streaming sites to remove D4vd’s music from their platforms.

D4vd, who was arrested last week in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Below, we’re sharing a portion of the petition, and we wish to warn that the details in the description might be disturbing to some.

From Change.org:

D4VD, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, has been charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old, and mutilation of human remains in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Celeste was 14 years old when her dismembered and decomposed body was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4VD.

Prosecutors allege he had a sexual relationship with the young girl and killed her after she threatened to expose it. The murder charge carries special circumstances of lying in wait, committing murder for financial gain, and murdering a witness to a crime, making Burke eligible for life without parole or the death penalty.

We should urge that the case against D4vd is still being built by the prosecution, and evidence is being examined at the moment. In an earlier report, it was revealed that Burke had child pornography images on his smartphone and digital storage, although it was not shared whether any of them featured the victim.

The petition can be found here.

Photo: Getty

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Lionsgate's "Michael" Los Angeles Premiere

    Don’t Stop ’Til You Slay Enough! A Gallery Of Really BAD Baddies, Shamonin’ Stunners & P.Y.T.'s Who Brought The Hee-Heat To ‘Michael’ Premiere Week

    Bossip

    A Timeline Of The Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini Drama

    Cassius Life
    Javicia Leslie

    So Stunning: 'High Potential' Actress Javicia Leslie Serves Sculpted Bridal Glam While Wedding Nana-Yaw Asamoah

    Bossip

    Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini Seen Kissing in 2020 Photos As Coach Enters Counseling, Social Media Erupts

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    T.I. Birthday Celebration
    T.I.  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. & Tiny’s Son Major Harris Hits Senior Prom, Family Celebrates Him The Right Way

    Comment
    Kate Spade New York & NYLON to Host "Holiday Duo-ets" Celebration
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Video Footage Shows Ice Spice Throwing Hands With Fan Who Slapped Her

    Comment
    Ashley Gonzalez Houston Police Department Officer Fired Racist Rant
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Houston Police Department Fires Officer After Viral Racist Rant

    Comment
    Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Mitchell & Ness Drops Mac Miller & Pittsburgh Steelers Collab

    Comment
    Kyrsten Sinema
    10 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Ex-Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Sued For Being An Alleged Homewrecker

    Comment
    Trending
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Social Media Tells Trick Daddy “Uh Huh, Okay, Shut Up,” After He Trashes Older Women

    Comment
    Jordan Brand x Nigel Sylvester
    Style & Fashion  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Nigel Sylvester Drops New Mobile Game In Anticipation For The Release Of His “Brick After Brick” Air Jordan 4

    Comment
    U.S. President Trump Meets With Japanese Business Leaders In Tokyo
    8 Items
    Tech  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Tim Cook Stepping Down As Apple CEO, Donald Trump Salutes Him For “Kissing His A**”

    Comment
    HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
    Cardi B  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Snaps On Arena Staff For Being Disrespectful, Threatened To Cancel Atlanta Show

    Comment
    US-SHOOTING-CRIME
    Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man Kills 8 Children, Injures 2 Women In Mass Louisiana Shooting

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close