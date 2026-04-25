Petition Calls For Ban Of D4vd’s Music From Streaming Sites

As the murder case connected to R&B singer D4vd develops, some are calling for an end to his music being featured on streaming sites. A Change.org petition has gone out to the wider public, asking streaming sites to remove D4vd’s music from their platforms.

D4vd, who was arrested last week in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Below, we’re sharing a portion of the petition, and we wish to warn that the details in the description might be disturbing to some.

From Change.org:

D4VD, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, has been charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old, and mutilation of human remains in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Celeste was 14 years old when her dismembered and decomposed body was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4VD.

Prosecutors allege he had a sexual relationship with the young girl and killed her after she threatened to expose it. The murder charge carries special circumstances of lying in wait, committing murder for financial gain, and murdering a witness to a crime, making Burke eligible for life without parole or the death penalty.

We should urge that the case against D4vd is still being built by the prosecution, and evidence is being examined at the moment. In an earlier report, it was revealed that Burke had child pornography images on his smartphone and digital storage, although it was not shared whether any of them featured the victim.

The petition can be found here.

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Photo: Getty