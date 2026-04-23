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D4vd Had Child Pornography On Phone According To Prosecutors

Singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, has been charged with murder, sexual abuse of a child and corpse mutilation.

Published on April 23, 2026
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Court Arraignment Of Singer D4vd Charged With Capital Murder

R&B singer D4vd, currently facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl, appeared in a Los Angeles Court for a preliminary hearing. Prosecutors made statements and shared that police discovered child pornography images on his phone, among other findings.

The Los Angeles Times shared details of the hearing where D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, appeared in an orange jumpsuit. The singer was arrested last Thursday (April 16) at his Hollywood Hills home and formally charged this past Monday (April 20).

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman stated that Burke’s cellphone was found with a “significant amount of child pornography,” although it wasn’t specified what those images depicted. Silverman said that the discovery was made after search warrants were performed on Burke’s phone and iCloud account, which yielded the criminal material.

Attorneys for Burke are claiming that their client is innocent and wants to move his preliminary hearing next week. Evidence in the case is not yet public, but it could become so at the top of next month. A status hearing will take place on April 29. It was not revealed if the images were connected to the slain teenage girl or any others.

The prosecution claims that Burke began abusing the girl in 2023 when she was just 13. The girl’s family reported her missing from the Lake Elsinore neighborhood a total of three times in 2024, and she was reportedly seen at Burke’s shows.

Further, prosecutors are alleging that the girl was last seen at Burke’s Hollywood Hills home on April 23 last year. L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said that the girl “threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career,” thus establishing a potential motive.

D4vd’s attorneys declined to speak to the press after the hearing, and the prosecution also refused to offer comments.

Photo: Getty

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Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment los angeles Murder

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