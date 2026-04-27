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Meek Mill

Meek Mill Claims Label Is Blocking His Music After Going Independent

Meek Mill says his move to independence may be coming with consequences.

Published on April 27, 2026
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Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Meek Mill says his move to independence may be coming with consequences.

The Philly rapper recently claimed there could be behind-the-scenes efforts working against, him alleging that labels are discouraging decision makers from playing his music and promoters from booking him following his decision to go independent.

“When I went independent they tried to kill my name…I did a report of my streaming like when ‘Cybertruck’ and ‘5AM in Philly’ dropped…Everything dropped 60% and i’m hearing a label telling people not to play my music or book me because I went indy???? This better not be true!”

While the Dreamchasers MC didn’t name a specific label, he pointed to a noticeable dip in streaming numbers and fewer booking inquiries as reasons for his concerns. The sudden drop, he says, raised questions about whether industry politics could be at play.

Meek has previously spoken out about feeling targeted by larger industry forces, especially when it comes to business and image.

“They let these companies put campaigns on me over money while I got reform uplifting my people…I did that because it was real not for a image or for money…it kinda killed my spirit from being around that stuff! All my sh*t sold out they tried my tho!”

Despite the dip in streams, Meek dropped a new song “600 Racks,” warming fans up for his next album.

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