Future Asks Judge To Hold His Baby Mama In Contempt Of Court For Talking About Him To The Press

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

After years of being hailed and revered as the prime “City Boy” by an online community of f*ck boys and wannabe players, the self-proclaimed “Toxic King,” Future, is slowly finding out that hell hath no fury like a woman scorned and wants the courts to help.

According to TMZ, Future is taking to the legal system to have one of his many baby mama’s silenced as he’s asked a judge to find Brittni Mealy in contempt of court for allegedly leaking information about him to the press. Hoping that the judge overseeing the case sanctions Mealy for speaking on him and their relationship, Future doesn’t seem to appreciate his ex-wifey filling reporters in on his personal life and wants restitution for her alleged actions.

The ask comes months after Mealy asked the judge to throw Future in jail for failing to hold up his end of the bargain and complying with a court order to set up a life insurance policy that would benefit their 13-year-old son, Prince.

Per TMZ:

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In his filing, Future asked the court to find Brittni in civil and criminal contempt for her actions and wants her ordered her to pay his legal fees.

As TMZ previously reported, Brittni claimed Future had not seen their son in 16 months. She included emails from Future’s team where they told her they believed she leaked her lawsuit to the press. Brittni denied the claims.

Those tit-for-tat relationships can spiral out of control real quick especially when the courts get involved. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about Future wanting one of his baby mamas held in contempt of court? Fair or petty? Let us know in the comments section below.