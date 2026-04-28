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Atlanta Moves Forward With $118M “Cop City” Project

Atlanta Moves Forward With $118M “Cop City” Project Featuring AI Surveillance Network

Atlanta is in the early stages of building a $118 million training center tied to the controversial “Cop City” project.

Published on April 28, 2026
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Atlanta police car
Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) / (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Atlanta is in the early stages of building a $118 million training center tied to the controversial “Cop City” project.

The initiative includes the use of AI-powered surveillance designed to help keep the city safer, not through manpower, but through surveillance cameras. Officials say the system can flag potential criminal activity, read license plates, track movement and provide real-time monitoring feeds.

According to reports from Capital B, parts of the system have already been tested in surrounding areas of Atlanta as part of a beta rollout.

Years in the making, the project is expected to expand into a network of more than 60,000 public and private cameras monitoring streets and neighborhoods across the city.

Civil liberties advocates have raised concerns about how AI is reshaping surveillance practices, “Mass surveillance in general is the issue, but AI is almost supercharging what mass surveillance can do.”

ACLU of Georgia policy advocate Shruti Lakshmanan also pointed out limitations in how the technology may be used, stating that law enforcement will rely on “open-ended descriptions” when searching footage, meaning systems can identify vehicles or patters, but may lack specific context tied to incidents.

Originally approved in 2021, the Cop City project faced ongoing criticism, with some arguing it could accelerate police militarization while also impacting green space in the area.


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