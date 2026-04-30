New Kids On The Block Are Still Hanging Tough With New Vegas Residency Dates

New Kids On The Block aren’t done with Las Vegas just yet. The group has confirmed their residency will return this summer.

As spotted on Complex, the iconic Boston group is headed to the MGM Grand Garden Arena for their upcoming Las Vegas residency, The Right Stuff Remixed, giving longtime fans another chance to catch the group in full nostalgia-meets-showmanship mode. Some of the band members commented on the announcement via a formal statement. “We have the greatest fans ever, and this run of shows gives us one more chance to celebrate with them,” Donnie Wahlberg said.

Before the boy band model became a full-blown machine, New Edition helped lay the foundation with harmonies, choreography, and teen-idol energy rooted in R&B. New Kids On The Block came after them and pushed that blueprint to new commercial heights, helping turn the boy band model into a global pop phenomenon.

With The Right Stuff Remixed, NKOTB will bring that legacy to MGM Grand with a show built around the hits, the moves, and the fan connection that has kept them active decades after their original run. For a group that helped define an era, Vegas feels like the right stage for this next chapter.

You can buy tickets to their residency here.