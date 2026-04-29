Subscribe
Close
outkast

Big Boi Joins “We Ran The City” As Executive Producer

Big Boi Joins “We Ran The City” Documentary On 1996 Atlanta Olympics As Executive Producer

Big Boi is bringing his ATL stamp to the big screen, officially joining the upcoming We Ran The City documentary as an executive producer. 

Published on April 29, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Big Boi Realtor Ad
Source: Realtor.com / Youtube

Big Boi is bringing his ATL stamp to the big screen, officially joining the upcoming We Ran The City documentary as an executive producer. 

It doesn’t get more Atlanta than this. Having the Outkast legend involved adds a layer of authenticity to a story rooted in city’s history. The film will be directed by Jami McCoy, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Big Boi and Robert Slocum.

The documentary will take viewers back to the years leading up to the 1996 Summer Olympics, highlighting the groundwork, pressure and transformation Atlanta experienced while preparing to host the global event.

Atlanta 1996: We Ran The City delves into Atlanta’s dynamic and often tumultuous transformation during the years leading up to the 1996 Olympics. Through the eyes of a diverse cast, including hard-nosed law enforcement officers, controversial politicians, influential entrepreneurs, and notorious criminals, the documentary paints a vivid portrait of a city grappling with growth, crime, and political intrigue.”

The film will also touch on Atlanta’s emergence as “Black Hollywood,” showcasing how the city evolved culturally and economically during that era.

“Each story reveals a unique facet of Atlanta’s rise. The narrative is enriched by the insights of Dr. Maurice Hobson, who provides a historical and social context to the city’s evolution.”

With Big Boi helping shape the story, this documentary is set to give a deeper, more authentic look at a pivotal moment helped define modern-day Atlanta.

Related Tags

atlanta Big Boi Olympics Outkast

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Michael asset

    HEEstory! ‘Michael’ Moonwalks To Massive $217 Million Global Box Office Debut, Sparks Hoots, Hollers & Hee-larity Across Social Media

    Bossip

    Alert Andy, ASAP! 'The Valley's' Michelle Saniei Sparks Romance Rumors With Dr. Dre, Duo Spotted Chronic-ly Coupled Up In Photos

    Bossip
    Super Bowl LX - New England Patriots Media Availability & Practice

    Mike Vrabel Clowned For Counseling Comeback As Alleged Shared Dianna Russini's Spotify Playlist Leaks

    Cassius Life
    AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025

    Paige Bueckers Says Her Relationship With Azzi Fudd Is "Nobody’s Business" But Not Everyone Agrees

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
    12 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Megan Thee Stallion Says Klay Thompson Cheated On Her, Social Media Drags Benchwarmer

    Comment
    President Trump Makes a Statement From White House After Possible Shooting At WHCA Dinner
    19 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Hit Dog Hollering? : Donald Trump Reacts BIGLY To Jeffrey Epstein Mention During ’60 Minutes’ Interview

    Comment
    Ashley Gonzalez Houston Police Department Officer Fired Racist Rant
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Houston Police Department Fires Officer After Viral Racist Rant

    Comment
    17 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Candace Owens The Latest Recipient of Donald Trump’s Racist “Low IQ” Insult

    Comment
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    12 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Social Media Tells Trick Daddy “Uh Huh, Okay, Shut Up,” After He Trashes Older Women

    Comment
    Trending
    Jordan Brand x Nigel Sylvester
    Style & Fashion  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Nigel Sylvester Drops New Mobile Game In Anticipation For The Release Of His “Brick After Brick” Air Jordan 4

    Comment
    Sinthoro Upper
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Brooklyn Rapper Sinthoro Upper Shot & Killed By Stepson Over Weed Dispute

    Comment
    Ellie The Empress
    14 Items
    News  |  Written By Lance Strong

    Baes & Baddies: Ellie The Empress Represents “The City Beautiful” With Style

    Comment
    18 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Megan Thee Stallion’s Broadway Run Ends Early, Mase & Cam’ron Share Tired Sexist Opinion On Her Breakup With Klay Thompson

    Comment
    Nike Dirty Triple White
    Style & Fashion  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Nike To Drop “Dirty” Air Force 1s

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close