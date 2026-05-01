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Druski Tapped To Host 2026 BET Awards

Druski, already having himself a strong creative year, was announced as the host of the upcoming 2026 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Published on May 1, 2026
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Druski 2026 BET Awards

Druski is one of the top comedians and social media stars around, able to attract commercial deals and controversy at the same time. Adding another feather to his full cap, Druski was announced as this year’s host for the upcoming 2026 BET Awards.

On Thursday, BET shared a press release via Paramount’s press site announcing the popular comedian’s involvement in the annual awards ceremony.

The event will take place live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28. Druski, 31, will be the youngest host ever of the BET Awards, an honor previously held by comedian and movie star Kevin Hart.

“It’s an honor to be the youngest host EVER for the BET Awards,” Druski said. “I grew up watching the BET Awards and, to know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high, I’m just grateful to be a part of the history. BUT I’m still bringing my brand of comedy to the stage, so expect a little chaos, a lot of laughs, and some of your favorite Druski characters to pop out along the way.”

Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, added, “As one of the most exciting and influential comedic voices of his generation, Druski brings a unique ability to connect with audiences through humor that feels both fresh and deeply rooted in culture. As we prepare for this year’s BET Awards, we’re thrilled to have him bring his signature energy and perspective to the stage, helping set the tone for a night that celebrates the achievements and cultural impact of our community.”

“Druski represents the kind of bold, culture-driving talent that continues to shape the future of entertainment. His voice resonates across platforms, blending comedy and authentic connection in a way that aligns perfectly with our vision for BET. Partnering with Druski as host reflects our commitment to elevating the new generation of comedians who are redefining how audiences engage with content today,” shared Louis Carr, President, BET.

The 2026 BET Awards will air live on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28, at 8 PM ET/PT.

Learn more here.

Photo: Erik Umphrey/BET

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