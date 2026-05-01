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BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: 14 Soulja Boy "Viral-Worthy" Essentials

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: 14 Soulja Boy "Viral-Worthy" Essentials

Published on May 1, 2026
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Soulja Boy
Source: ATL Pics / ATL Pics

Soulja Boy, the trailblazing artist who revolutionized the music industry with his viral hits and undeniable swagger, is taking over Hot 107.9! To celebrate his influence and iconic career, we’ve curated a playlist of Soulja Boy essentials that showcase his journey from internet sensation to hip-hop legend. From chart-topping anthems to underground gems, this collection highlights the tracks that defined the blog era. As the “first rapper to go viral,” we’re sure he’s bringing that energy to State Farm Arena on May 24 for Birthday Bash XXX!

Here are a few essentials that helped defined “going viral” before such a thing existed!

“Crank That (Soulja Boy)” – The iconic track that started it all.

    “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” – A nostalgic anthem for long-distance love.

      “Turn My Swag On” – The ultimate confidence booster.

      “Pretty Boy Swag” – A swagger-filled classic.

        “Donk” – A club banger with unforgettable energy.

        “Yahhh!” – A playful and bold track featuring Arab.

          “Gucci Bandana” – A collab with Gucci Mane and Shawty Lo.

            “She Make It Clap” – A viral hit that proves Soulja Boy’s staying power.

            “Booty Meat” – A fun and energetic party track.

              “Report Card” – A throwback to his early mixtape days.

              “Zan With That Lean” – A hypnotic track showcasing his versatility.

              “Speakers Going Hammer” – A bass-heavy anthem for any playlist.

              “Soulja Girl” – A smooth and catchy ode to his ideal girl.

                “Bird Walk” – A dance-ready track with signature Soulja Boy vibes.

                  BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: 14 Soulja Boy "Viral-Worthy" Essentials was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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