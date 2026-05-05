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Big30 & Pooh Shiesty’s Father Plead Not Guilty In Gucci Mane Case

Big30 & Pooh Shiesty’s Father Plead Not Guilty In Gucci Mane Case

Big30 & Pooh Shiesty’s father have pleaded not guilty in the alleged robbery and kidnapping case involving Gucci Mane.

Published on May 5, 2026
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Big30 & Pooh Shiesty’s father have pleaded not guilty in the alleged robbery and kidnapping case involving Gucci Mane.

Both men deny having any involvement in the incident and remain in custody without bond. Williams Sr. recently claimed his trip to Texas was simply to check on his child, who he says was sick at the time. Prosecutors, however, continue to argue that multiple individuals played roles in coordinating the alleged incident.

One key point raised in court was that Williams Sr. allegedly booked the studio session where Guwop was reportedly robbed and kidnapped. He pushed back on that claim, saying he routinely handles studio bookings and that prosecutors have not presented evidence tying that action to any crime. 

Back in April, Pooh Shiesty’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, withdrew from the case, stepping down from representing the Memphis rapper as the legal battle continues.

Big30 and Williams Sr. are among nine individuals accused in connection to the January 10 incident in Dallas. Authorities allege the 1017 Records CEO was forced to sign Pooh Shiesty out of his contract and robbed of jewelry during the encounter.

If convicted, all nine defendants could face life in prison, according to court documents.

This story is still developing. 

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