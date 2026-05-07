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Amber Rose Admits Hyping Ye For Infamous 2009 VMAs Moment

Amber Rose shared some new information about Ye’s crashing of Taylor Swift’s MTV Video Music Awards speech, admitting she might’ve pushed him into it.

Published on May 7, 2026
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2009 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

One of Ye aka Kanye West’s early infamous moments popped back into the spotlight, thanks to a recent interview of his ex-girlfriend, Amber Rose. The model shared that she might’ve had something to do with his blowup during the 2009 VMAs.

In her appearance on the Ball In The Family podcast hosted by Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball, Amber Rose spoke about how she amped the superstar rapper up before they attended the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. “We need to be on the carpet … taking shots of Henny,” Rose recalled at the five-minute mark, while telling him “You the biggest thing in the whole world.”

“When I’m with a man, I’m his biggest cheerleader…I’m his girlfriend,” she added. “I’m gonna hype you up all day, even if you wrong, I’m gonna hype you up.”

By her account, West agreed wholeheartedly. But then the unexpected happened, as Ye left his seat and stormed the stage as pop star Taylor Swift was accepting an award.. “All of a sudden I’m just sitting there and then he’s on stage,” Rose continued. “I’m like, ‘Oh s—-. I was not expecting that.”

Ye would interrupt Swift and grab the microphone to declare that Beyonce had “one of the best videos of all time”, immediately crafting one of the most talked-about moments in television while adding to the “Father Stretch My Hands” artist’s reputation of being highly outspoken.

“That’s Kanye’s personality,” Amber Rose stated. “Do I agree with how he did it? No…but was he right? Yes. That’s how I feel.” She would go on to share that she and Taylor Swift did talk after the incident happened.

“She and I talked, she connected with my son, my 13-year-old son, he was a big Swiftie when he was younger,” Rose said. “She sent us a big box of her merch, and we got concert tickets…she understood that it wasn’t me that did it. And we all got older and learned from our mistakes. It was a time in history that happened.”

Check out the entire episode above.

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