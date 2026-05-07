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DJ Whoo Kid Says Hip-Hop Has Been Missing Drake’s Presence

DJ Whoo Kid recently said Hip-Hop hasn’t been as successful without Drake consistently dropping music.

Published on May 7, 2026
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Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

DJ Whoo Kid recently shared his thoughts on the current state of Hip-Hop, arguing that the genre has not been as successful without Drake actively releasing music.

During an interview with Diverse Mentality, Whoo Kid acknowledged that Kendrick Lamar capitalized on the momentum surrounding his highly publicized beef with Drake. According to Whoo Kid, Kendrick made the most of the moment by releasing “Not Like Us,” following it up with his album GNX and the Super Bowl halftime performance.

“Kendrick had his moment, six months he’s the man. Then the Super Bowl, he’s the man.”

While praising Kendrick’s run, Whoo Kid also emphasized Drake’s impact on the culture and commercial side of Hip-Hop. He suggested the genre has lacked impact on the charts during the OVO rapper’s absence.

“The thing about Drake, he uses patience as a way of getting back. As you can see…where has Hip-Hop been? There’s no Billboard charts. There’s nothing. I’m not an expert in this, but I know when he’s here, we’re on the charts.”

Drizzy recently announced that his long-awaited album ICEMAN is set to drop on May 15. The project will mark his first solo release since For All The Dogs, which dropped in 2023.

Back in 2025, the OVO rapper teamed up once again with longtime collaborator PARTYNEXTDOOR for the joint project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

With Drake preparing to drop, we shall see if DJ Whoo Kid’s theory is accurate.


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dj whoo kid drake Kendrick Lamar

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