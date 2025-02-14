Drake & PartynextDoor 'Some Sexy Songs 4 U' [Album Review]
Drake and PartyNextDoor have gifted the world with a collab album just in time for Valentine’s Day, perfectly suited for all the lover boys and girls. The project starts with a nod to their roots in Toronto, paying homage to the iconic CN Tower that towers over the city they both call home. Right out of the gate, the first three tracks—“CN Tower,” “Moth Balls,” and “Something About You”—set the tone, showcasing smooth vibes and catchy hooks that have listeners vibing from the jump. The album’s depth is undeniable, and just when you think you know the vibe, “Crying in Chanel” hits, leaving you ready to splurge on your baddie. But the standout moment? “Raining In Houston.” Here, Drake steps into full toxic mode, delivering raw lyrics and that signature vibe that fans know and love.
“Meet Your Padre” and “Nokia” take the listeners on an international journey. “Meet Your Padre” brings the heat with Latin-inspired energy, while “Nokia” gives a subtle nod to the sounds of Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind era. The diversity in production and style is a breath of fresh air, showing both artists’ ability to experiment and evolve. This collab album isn’t just about love; it’s it also gives you some toxic vibes for those not in love. The way both Drake and PartyNextDoor express it in their own signature ways. Perfectly timed for Valentine’s, this album is setting the mood for everyone from the singles to the taken.
Album Ratings:
DJ Misses – 9
Dani – 5.5
Weso – 7
KP – 6.5
