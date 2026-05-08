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HHW Presents Our 2026 Mother's Day Cannabis Gift Guide

Hip-Hop Wired Presents Our 2026 Mother’s Day Cannabis Gift Guide

Mother's Day is this Sunday (May 20), and if Mom or the mother figure in your life is into cannabis, check out our gift guide.

Published on May 8, 2026
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Young woman pouring cannabis oil into her tea at home

Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday (May 20), and those of you who haven’t picked up a gift for Mom or their mother figures better hop to it. Hip-Hop Wired is back again with another cannabis gift guide just in time for Mother’s Day and beyond.

Hey friends, going to keep it a bean with you all. I got to this guide very late due to, well, everything. We’re spinning plates and making things shake on this side, but sometimes, that means things get delayed. We’re doing our best.

In this guide, you’re definitely going to see some repeats from last month’s 420 gift guide roundup and a few new players. Because I didn’t get a ton of specific Mother’s Day pitches, I went with familiar faves for the most part.

For now, enjoy our quick and easy Mother’s Day cannabis gift guide. We’ve got rolling papers, fun activities, CBD, and more.

Photo: Getty

Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread Hemp

Based in Kentucky, Cornbread Hemp’s infused seltzers are fantastic, and they also have gummies. Still waiting to try out the full range of the brand’s products, including the aforementioned gummies. They also have CBD products, which I’m also interested in.

Learn more here.

DankGeek

DankGeek

DankGeek is a brand that has over two decades of experience in creating devices made for enjoying one’s medicine. From E-rigs, grinders, water pipes, and more, DankGeek is a true headshop for true connoisseurs.

Learn more here.

DaySavers

DaySavers NY Pre-Rolled Cones

DaySavers is for the flower heads out there, the rollers, the tokers, if you will. As I am not fantastic at rolling up, DaySavers has, ahem, saved the day for me. I love their pre-roll cones, blunts, rolling trays, and the Perfect Pack machine. If you want quality paper for your flower, get at them today.

Learn more here.

Diesel J’s

Diesel J's

To my knowledge, Diesel J’s is the first Black-owned smoking accessories brand I’ve encountered. I’ve had the honor of trying out the products, and they’re as good as advertised. Stay tuned for an interview with the brains behind Diesel J’s soon.

Learn more here.

Extract Labs

Extract Labs

Extract Labs does a little bit of everything with hemp-derived THC, THCV, and more. However, CBD seems to be the brand’s bread and butter. We haven’t checked them out yet, but hope to do so soon.

Learn more here.

Feelz Beverages

Feelz Beverages

Feelz Beverages is a brand I’ve yet to try, but I’m already curious considering how wide the drinkable cannabis market is exploding at the moment. Stay tuned to our upcoming guides. By then, I hope to have sampled their wares, but consider me curious.

Learn more here.

High Spirits

High Spirits

I’m not going to waste your time. If you’re curious about sipping your greenery, you’d be on the right path with High Spirits. My favorite is the Arnold Palmer option.

Learn more here.

Muha Meds

Muha Meds

Muha Meds will always have a place in our cannabis gift guide round-ups. From flower to concentrates and vapes, Muha Meds isn’t just about potency, as quality is just as important to them.

Learn more here.

RAW Adult Stoner Activity Book

RAW Adult Stoner Activity Book

RAW has been doing some fun things lately, such as the Tuberator I featured in last month’s 420 gift guide. Now, the famed brand has an adult activity book for when the medicine is working its magic, if you get my drift.

Learn more here.

Raw Garden

Raw Garden

Raw Garden is a brand I first encountered in my travels out west. To date, their live resin cartridges have been the most potent I’ve ever used. While not widely available, if you’re in the medical or recreational market, I’m confident in suggesting them to anyone who might be interested.

Learn more here.

Sinful Brands

Sinful Brands

With the guidance of a flavor chemist, Sinful Beverages bills itself as Montana’s top-selling cannabis beverage brand. I’ve yet to try them, but they’re starting to expand beyond Montana.

Learn more here.

Sip Elixirs

Sip Elixirs

As the shift from booze to sipping cannabis becomes more on trend, brands are capitalizing on the craze. Sip Elixirs enters the space with the option of going low or high with your dose as you craft booze-free cocktails for that social buzz we’re all in search of.

Learn more here.

STIIIZY

STIIIZY

STIIIZY sells its wares in a handful of states, and the homies I have where their markets exist are some lucky folks. I’ve been rocking with STIIIZY for years, and now, they have their potent 40’s series, featuring two strains at 40% THC.

Learn more here.

URSA Extracts

URSA Extracts

URSA Extracts is the pride of Humboldt County, and they pour all of their innovation into their live resin cartridges and badder. Do get familiar.

Learn more here.

Zen Cannabis/Zen CBD

Zen Cannabis/Zen CBD

Zen Cannabis has been featured in past gift guides, but it’s been a while. The brand has a nice variety of edibles, drinks, and tinctures using its nano technology for quick and lasting effects. Zen is also in the CBD and hemp-derived cannabis game as well, and I’m looking forward to exploring that side.

Learn more here and here.

ZZZ’s Collective

ZZZ's Collective

We’re glad to welcome back ZZZ’s Collective to the gift guide roundup fold, and the sales of the brand’s hemp rolling papers and accessories designed by artists on the rise go to support their vision via commission.

Learn more here.

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