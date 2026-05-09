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Social Media Calls Donald Trump's Golden Statue Blasphemous

The New Golden Calf: Social Media Calls Ridiculous Religious Dedication Ceremony For Trump’s Gold Statue Blasphemous

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Burns said it was an honor to lead the dedication and went out of his way to point out that the event wasn't sacrilegious, saying it wasn't a golden calf moment.

Published on May 9, 2026
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  • Evangelical pastor dedicates massive golden statue of Trump at golf course ceremony.
  • Pastor claims statue is about honor, not worship, but social media disagrees.
  • Statue sparks backlash, with many seeing it as a 'golden calf' moment of idolatry.
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round One
Ben Jared / Donald Trump

Donald Trump has a new golden statue of himself, and as expected, weird things happened when it was unveiled.

A 22-foot tacky golden statue of Orange Mussolini now lives at Trump’s golf course in Doral, Florida, and it was unveiled during a ceremony led by Evangelical pastor Mark Burns, a member of Pastors for Trump.

Yes, that’s actually a thing.

Anyway, the statue, which depicts Trump doing his signature fist pump in the air that was photographed after the assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, was placed on a pedestal in a clearing of palm trees at the golf course.

At the ceremony, which took place on Wednesday, the statue was draped in blue fabric as a few dozen guests sat in a circle around it, while Burns spoke at the podium.

Trump even had time to call into the ceremony, and Burn’s held his phone to the microphone.

“I want to thank Mark Burns, a pastor, he’s a good pastor, he’s a good man,” Trump said. “I’ve known him a long time, he’s been with me from the beginning, right from the beginning, maybe about two days later.”

Mark Burns Went Out of His Way To Claim It Wasn’t A “Golden Calf” Moment

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Burns said it was an honor to lead the dedication and went out of his way to point out that the event wasn’t sacrilegious, saying it wasn’t a golden calf moment.

“Today at Trump National Doral Miami, history was made. I was deeply honored to lead the dedication event for President Donald J. Trump and the unveiling of the 22-foot statue created in his honor. This was far more than a ribbon cutting,” Burns began in his post.

“It was a moment of gratitude, honor, and remembrance. Let me say this plainly: this is not a golden calf. We worship the Lord Jesus Christ and Him alone. This statue is not about worship. It is about honor. It is a celebration of life and a powerful symbol of resilience, freedom, patriotism, courage, and the will to keep fighting for America. It also reminds us of the hand of God over President Trump’s life. We thank God for preserving him and not allowing his life to be taken, not once, but multiple times.”

Social Media Calls The Moment Blasphemous

Despite Pastor Mark Burns’ best efforts, social media wasn’t trying to hear it and still called the moment blasphemous, which it clearly was.

“You shouldn’t be dedicating a Statue to anyone or in anyone’s honor. That’s idolization,” one person wrote in reply to Burns’ post.

Another post read “You prayed to a golden idol which the Bible calls a sin.”

It’s clearly a cult.

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

Donald Trump POLITICS religion

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