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Christopher Nolan Explains Why Travis Scott Is In 'The Odyssey'

Word? Christopher Nolan Explains Why Travis Scott Is In ‘The Odyssey,’ Social Media Reacts

Published on May 13, 2026
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Christopher Nolan's ﻿THE ODYSSEY
Source: Universal / Universal

When it was revealed that Travis Scott was surprisingly cast in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic, The Odyssey, many people assumed that the decorated director was simply a fan of the rapper or that this was another example of “The Illuminati” at work, pulling strings for one of their alleged Hip-Hop members.

As it turns out, the Oscar-winning director cast the multi-platinum rapper in his highly anticipated film as a sort of metaphor for Homer’s famous poem and how it connects with the art form that is rap music. In a recent interview with Time, Christopher Nolan explained his reasoning behind Travis Scott’s inclusion in the film to play the role of Demodocus (at least that’s who fans speculate he’ll be playing). And yes, it has to do with Scott’s connection to Hip-Hop.

While many MAGA moviegoers take issue with Nolan’s inclusion of Scott, Elliot Page, and Lupita Nyong’o, calling it “woke,” “DEI,” and whatever other phrase being used when they don’t get the all-white cast they want to see, Nolan explained that Scott was specifically included due to his music career and how he sees the connection to Homer’s classic poem.

Per Time:

“I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap,” says Nolan.

Truth be told, we’re not mad at Nolan’s perspective here. While we low-key question the choice of Travis Scott as he’s never been considered a true poetic lyricist (Nas should’ve been cast if anything), we do see where the man is coming from. Just sayin’.

Needless to say, some Hip-Hop fans felt the same way. They see the vision but don’t necessarily agree with the choice.

What do y’all think about Travis Scott being cast in The Odyssey? Should it have been another rapper, given the reasoning? Peep some of the reactions and let us know in the comments section below.

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