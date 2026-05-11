Subscribe
Close
RZA

RZA's List of Top Anime To Watch Is Very Legit

Bong, Bong: RZA Breaks Down His List of Anime Everyone Should Watch

RZA is also set to join actor Winston Duke at this year's Anime Awards, which can be watched in its entirety on CrunchyRoll.

Published on May 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The RZA, an admitted connoisseur of Japanese animated film and TV art form, proved it with his list of suggestions that are not the usual suspects.
RZA's List of Top Anime To Watch Is Very Legit
Rodin Eckenroth / RZA

Wu-Tang Clan founding member RZA is currently promoting his newest flick, One Spoon of Chocolate, and has shared his definitive list of anime folks should watch.

Speaking with Complex, the RZA, an admitted connoisseur of Japanese animated film and TV art form, proved it with his list of suggestions that are not the usual suspects.

“You gotta see Ninja Scroll or Akira, or you’re not doing homage to the genre,” he said. “I like when people watch 8 Man. Robocop is a copy of 8 Man.

“We could get into our Baki’s and our One Punch’s,” the rapper and producer said. He would then proceed to list some absolute bangers like “Ninja Scroll, Akira, and Afro Samurai.”

Afro Samurai is near and dear to the RZA, as he produced the soundtrack for the movie and TV series based on the IP.

He wasn’t done; he also named Baki, but quickly removed it from his list, jokingly saying that he “doesn’t want everyone watching it.”

The RZA isn’t the only Hip-Hop star who loves anime; Megan Thee Stallion has also proudly flexed her love for the genre.

Just recently, Megan Thee Stallion shared her “Hot Girl Animated List,” and it contained Castlevania, Record of Ragnarok, Sakamoto Days, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and both My Hero Academia with Jujutsu Kaisen landing in the top spot

RZA is also set to join actor Winston Duke at this year’s Anime Awards, which can be watched in its entirety on CrunchyRoll.

Both lists are very legit.

Related Tags

anime rza

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Cardi B x Stefon Diggs attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Spinning The Bardi Block? Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Pack On PDA At Mother's Day Event, Reigniting Reconciliation Rumors

    Bossip
    67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    Bye, Bye, Big Mama? Latto Announces Retirement & Final Album Release—‘Thank You For Everything’

    Bossip
    Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate

    Rick Ross Backpedals & Wants To See Drake "Shine" But Social Media Wonders Why

    Cassius Life
    "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 Launch Event

    'Daredevil: Born Again' Exclusive: Camila Rodriguez Dishes On The Epic Team-up With Daredevil & Jessica Jones & Angela del Toro's MCU Future

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Atlanta Rapper Jayy Wick Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man Multiple Times

    Comment
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
    beyonce  |  Written By Weso

    Inside Beyoncé & JAŸ-Z Exclusive, Invite-Only Met Gala After-Party

    Comment
    NYC Mayor Mamdami, Gov. Hochul And NYPD Commissioner Make Safety Announcement
    2 Items
    Viral Video  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    NYPD Captain Gets Reassigned After Calling Mayor Zohran Mamdani “An Embarrassment”

    Comment
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Cardi B Admits She Was Sick While Killing It At The Met Gala

    Comment
    The Game Performs At L'Olympia Paris
    50 cent  |  Written By Weso

    The Game Pulls Up To NYC Club, Immediately Calls 50 Cent Out

    Comment
    Trending
    Canelo v Crawford
    Entertainment  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Dave Chappelle Brought Kanye West Onstage After Comedy Set, Gently Roasts Him

    Comment
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
    Cardi B  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Takes Legal Action Against Tasha K Over Offset Comments

    Comment
    2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards - Show
    20 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Sean Duffy Slammed For New “Tone Deaf” Family Reality Show

    Comment
    NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

    Comment
    "Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Drake Spotted Filming In Toronto Cemetery As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close