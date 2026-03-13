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RZA Launches Film Distribution Label, 36 Cinema Distribution

RZA will also be partnering with filmmaker and mentor, Quentin Tarantino, who will help him present his film, One Spoon of Chocolate.

Published on March 13, 2026
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  • RZA founded '36 Cinema Distribution' to handle feature film distribution, including new releases and classic titles.
  • RZA's latest directorial effort, 'One Spoon of Chocolate', is a martial arts-influenced drama set for US theatrical release in 2026.
  • RZA will partner with Quentin Tarantino to present the film, which RZA describes as a 'story of a young man's journey to better his life.'
RZA Launches Film Distribution Label, 36 Cinema Distribution
Kristy Sparow / RZA

RZA’s run in Hollywood has hit a new level after the Wu-Tang Clan OG launched his own film distribution label, 36 Cinema Distribution.

Deadline exclusively reports that the RZA now has his own film distribution label, and the film that he wrote and directed, One Spoon of Chocolate, will see a May 1, 2026, US theatrical release under it.

Per Deadline:

Going forward, the plan is for 36 Cinema Distribution to handle feature distribution of new releases and classic titles for both traditional theatrical runs as well as event theatrical screenings. Additional titles are being lined up now. RZA launched 36 Cinema in 2020 as a virtual screening platform to showcase classic kung fu films with live audio commentary.

The film follows an ex-military convict looking for redemption in a small town and is heavily influenced by martial arts and exploitation films.

The movie, which debuted at Tribeca last year, stars Shameik Moore, Blair Underwood, RJ Cyler, Paris Jackson, Emyri Crutchfield, Michael Harney, and Harry Goodwin.

RZA will also be partnering with the N-word-abusing filmmaker and mentor, Quentin Tarantino, who will help him present the film.

“As a filmmaker, RZA really brought home the bacon on an old-school, foot-to-ass, Revenge-a-matic! This picture drives audiences wild wherever it screens. We’ll sell you a whole seat, but you’ll only use the edge of it,” Tarantino said, speaking about the film.

RZA Speaks On His New Film

“My new film, RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate, is my fourth feature film as a director, “RZA said. “It embodies my journey as a filmmaker, to date, mixing action, drama, thrills, and substance. The first draft started over thirteen years ago, and wasn’t completed until 2023. After two years of filmmaking, we are ready to show this film to the audience. I believe this film is best suited for theaters because theaters capture our imagination while holding our attention. At its core, RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate is a story of a young man’s journey to better his life’s circumstances, while everything around him is shaken. All of our journeys revolve around the choices we make and how we choose to live with them. The film is both timeless and timely. Get ready for thrills, chills, and some bone-cracking action, followed by a spoonful of thought provoking substance.”

Congrats to the RZA, we are looking forward to seeing what else comes out of 36 Cinema Distribution.

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quentin tarantino rza

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