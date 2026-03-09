Subscribe
Rosanna Arquette Checks Quentin Taratino On N-Word Use

Rosanna Arquette Checks Quentin Tarantino On N-Word Use In Films

Rosanna Arquette, who starred in Quentin Taratino's Pulp Fiction, checked the director on his use of the n-word in the film.

Published on March 9, 2026
Burbank International Film Festival Honors Quentin Tarantino With The Vanguard Award

Quentin Tarantino is a famed director connected to arguable cinema classics, but one knock some critics have is his use of the n-word in his films. Rosanna Arquette, who worked with Quentin Tarantino on the 1990s film Pulp Fiction, checked the director for hisuse of the slur in a new interview.

Rosanna Arquette sat down with The Times UK to discuss her new role in the film, The Moment, her career overall, and much more.

During a portion of the interview where she discussed her role as Jody in Pulp Fiction, Arquette blasted Tarantino on his use of the n-word.

From Times UK:

In 1994 Arquette had a minor but memorable role in Pulp Fiction, playing the drug dealer Eric Stoltz’s wife and telling John Travolta why she’d pierced her tongue (“Sex thing. Helps fellatio”). “It’s iconic, a great film on a lot of levels. But personally I am over the use of the N-word — I hate it. I cannot stand that he [Tarantino] has been given a hall pass. It’s not art, it’s just racist and creepy.”

In that same section of the interview, Arquette revealed that she was the only actor from the film not to receive a percentage of Pulp Fiction’s earnings, allegedly due to her rebuffing the sexual advances of producer Harvey Weinstein, who helped bankroll the film.

Check out Rosanna Arquette’s full interview here.

Photo: Getty

