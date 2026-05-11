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BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Beyonce Alowishus' Birthday Bash Playlist

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Beyonce Alowishus' Birthday Bash Playlist

Published on May 11, 2026
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Birthday Bash playlist
Source: R1 Digital / R1

As a longtime member of the Radio One Atlanta fam, Beyonce Alowishus has seen and done just about everything you can think of in radio. While today she is known as a producer and tech expert on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, she cut her teeth at the then-Hot 97.5 as one of our most vibrant personalities. (One time for The A-Team, IYKYK).

Most importantly, Beyonce has remained a longtime contributor to Hot 107.9’s annual Birthday Bash. As the rightfully titled “Queen of Birthday Bash,” she has seen and heard some of the best hit the stage! With that in mind, she shared some of her favorites – over 4 1/2 hours of straight heat!

Take a listen and save the playlist below!

BIRTHDAY BASH XXX: Beyonce Alowishus' Birthday Bash Playlist was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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