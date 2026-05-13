DJ Khaled & ASAP Rocky Rumored To Have Been Dissed On Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Album

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Ivan Berrios / Getty

Charlamagne Tha God just sent a warning to DJ Khaled and A$AP Rocky that some incoming shots may be on the way.

Drake is set to release his album ICEMAN on Friday, May 15, and the radio personality has been dropping alleged hints about what fans can expect from the project. One of the biggest rumors so far is that Future could appear on the album.

That would be a huge moment for Hip-Hop, considering the duo’s history of making major records together. Due to the recent shakeups in the industry and all the tension surrounding Drake’s rap beefs, the two eventually found themselves at odds. So seeing them put differences aside and get back in the booth would definitely make noise.

Now, Charlamagne is claiming Khaled and Rocky may also catch some direct shots on the project.

“Khaled, you need to be on edge. You and A$AP Rocky. You’re getting direct shots on the project, just wanted y’all to know that.”

Nothing has been confirmed, but Rocky potentially getting dissed by Drizzy wouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Drake previously took shots at the Harlem rapper on “Family Matters,” where he implied he was involved with Rihanna before Rocky.

“Rakim talkin’ sh*t again, gassed cause you hit my BM first, n*gga do the math who I was hitting then. Ask Fring if this a good idea the next time you cuddled in that bed again, she’ll even tell you leave that boy alone before you get your head split again.”

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Free smoke might be on the way for DJ Khaled and A$AP Rocky.