T.I. Said ‘Let ‘Em Know,’ And His 2026 Run Is Doing Exactly That

'Let 'Em Know' proves T.I. still commands the culture, hitting #1 and going Gold.

T.I. headlines Atlanta's iconic Birthday Bash, celebrating his legacy and the city's rap dominance.

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

T.I. didn’t just come back in 2026 — he came back loud enough for the whole culture to hear him. When “Let ‘Em Know” dropped, it felt less like a regular single and more like a reminder from a legend who still knows exactly how to command a room. Produced by Pharrell and released as the lead single from his upcoming final album Kill The King, the record gave Tip a fresh moment without making him feel like he was chasing one. The song has already hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, giving him his eighth chart-topper there and his first since “Blurred Lines” in 2013.

That alone would be enough to call it a run, but Tip took it even further. “Let ‘Em Know” was certified Gold by the RIAA on April 6, 2026, making the message even clearer: this wasn’t nostalgia carrying him, this was impact in real time. At this stage of his career, T.I. doesn’t have to prove he belongs in any conversation. He helped build the conversation. But in true King of the South fashion, he still stepped back into the booth like somebody had to be reminded.

And then came the 50 Cent situation, which only turned up the volume on the moment. The back-and-forth between T.I. and 50 spilled into diss tracks, social media posts and family involvement after tensions around a potential Verzuz battle and comments involving Tiny Harris pushed things over the line. Tip later admitted on the Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show that he didn’t love seeing his sons, King and Domani, get involved, especially once things started to feel too personal, but he also made it clear that he understood why his family felt the need to defend theirs.

What made the whole stretch so interesting is that T.I. wasn’t just beefing for attention. He was already in motion. The “Let ‘Em Know” video, directed by Hype Williams, dropped at the end of February and leaned all the way into the kind of big, glossy, “Atlanta meets legacy” energy that fits this phase of his career. The visual featured Pharrell and Young Dro, making it feel like a bridge between the old Grand Hustle era and the new victory lap Tip is on.

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Now all roads lead back home. T.I. is set to headline Birthday Bash ATL 2026 on Sunday, May 24, at State Farm Arena, and this one is bigger than just another concert date. Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and Tip’s headlining set will also mark 20 years of King and 20 years of ATL; two projects that helped define not only his career but also Atlanta’s takeover of music, film and pop culture.

That’s why this headlining spot matters so much. Birthday Bash has always been one of Atlanta Hip-Hop’s biggest stages — the kind of stage where hometown legends get crowned, new stars get stamped and surprise moments become part of the city’s history. For T.I. to headline the 30th anniversary edition while “Let ‘Em Know” is still ringing off makes the whole thing feel full circle. This is the same artist who helped push trap music into the mainstream, helped make Atlanta undeniable, and now gets to stand in the middle of the city and celebrate the era he helped create.

The lineup only makes the night feel more like a family reunion for Atlanta rap. Alongside T.I., the bill includes Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka Flame, Soulja Boy, Travis Porter, Pastor Troy, Kilo Ali, YK Niece and more, with surprise guests expected. That’s not just a concert — that’s a roll call of Southern rap history, from Bankhead to the clubs to the ringtone era to the blogs to today’s generation. And with Tip at the top of the flyer, the message is obvious: Atlanta is honoring one of its architects while he’s still active, still sharp and still making noise.

So when T.I. says “Let ‘Em Know,” 2026 is doing exactly that. It’s letting people know the hits didn’t dry up. It’s letting people know the competitive fire is still there. It’s letting people know that a legend can have history behind him and still have a moment in front of him. And when he steps on that Birthday Bash stage in Atlanta, it won’t just be a performance — it’ll be a homecoming, a celebration and a reminder that Tip’s legacy is still moving in real time.

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