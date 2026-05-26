As Planned, Drake Becomes 1st Artist To Take Top 3 Spots On Billboard’s Top 200 Chart

Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage / Mike Marsland/WireImage

For all the hate and even vandalism that Drake experienced at the height of his beef with Kendrick Lamar, it’s become obvious that Drizzy really has some ride-or-dies by his side as the release of his three new albums are proving thus far.

While reactions and reviews of his projects have been a mixed bag to say the least, his day ones are f*cking with it hard as Vulture is reporting that Iceman, Habibti, and Maid Of Honour, are currently occupying the top three slots in Billboard’s Top 200 list. Aside from the fact that this proves that Drizzy’s career isn’t over whatsoever, it’s also the first time in music history that an artist has taken Billboard’s top three spots all by his lonesome. Given that no other artist has ever released three albums at the same time to accomplish the feat, Drake really went for the gusto with his latest album releases and stuck the landing in the process.

Couple that with the fact that this marks Drake’s 15th time occupying the top of the Billboard charts and you have what some call is a legend in the making. Moving him past Jay-Z for the most chart-topping albums for a male solo and tying with Taylor Swift in the process, y’all already know this will have Drake Stans calling him the GOAT (we’re looking at you, DJ Akademiks) even though old school Hip-Hoppers will beg to differ.

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Per Vulture:

That Drake is the first artist to achieve this feat is partially due to BIllboard’s ever-shifting metrics in the digital age. Michael Jackson would have topped the album chart three times over when he died in 2009, but the rules at the time prohibited albums released more than 18 months ago from re-entering the charts.

Habibti is at number 2 on the Billboard 200, and Maid of Honour is at number 3. So based on data, this what Drake listeners want from Drake: 1) angry Drake 2) sad Drake, and 3) party Drake.

Drizzy did have a little something for everyone, didn’t he?

What do y’all think about Drake’s historic feat on the Billboard charts? Did y’all think his albums were hot or not? Sound off in the comments section below.