Subscribe
Close
Music

Drake Takes Top 3 Spots On 'Billboard' Top 200 Chart

As Planned, Drake Becomes 1st Artist To Take Top 3 Spots On Billboard’s Top 200 Chart

Published on May 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage / Mike Marsland/WireImage

For all the hate and even vandalism that Drake experienced at the height of his beef with Kendrick Lamar, it’s become obvious that Drizzy really has some ride-or-dies by his side as the release of his three new albums are proving thus far.

While reactions and reviews of his projects have been a mixed bag to say the least, his day ones are f*cking with it hard as Vulture is reporting that Iceman, Habibti, and Maid Of Honour, are currently occupying the top three slots in Billboard’s Top 200 list. Aside from the fact that this proves that Drizzy’s career isn’t over whatsoever, it’s also the first time in music history that an artist has taken Billboard’s top three spots all by his lonesome. Given that no other artist has ever released three albums at the same time to accomplish the feat, Drake really went for the gusto with his latest album releases and stuck the landing in the process.

Couple that with the fact that this marks Drake’s 15th time occupying the top of the Billboard charts and you have what some call is a legend in the making. Moving him past Jay-Z for the most chart-topping albums for a male solo and tying with Taylor Swift in the process, y’all already know this will have Drake Stans calling him the GOAT (we’re looking at you, DJ Akademiks) even though old school Hip-Hoppers will beg to differ.

Per Vulture:

That Drake is the first artist to achieve this feat is partially due to BIllboard’s ever-shifting metrics in the digital age. Michael Jackson would have topped the album chart three times over when he died in 2009, but the rules at the time prohibited albums released more than 18 months ago from re-entering the charts.

Habibti is at number 2 on the Billboard 200, and Maid of Honour is at number 3. So based on data, this what Drake listeners want from Drake: 1) angry Drake 2) sad Drake, and 3) party Drake.

Drizzy did have a little something for everyone, didn’t he?

What do y’all think about Drake’s historic feat on the Billboard charts? Did y’all think his albums were hot or not? Sound off in the comments section below.

Related Tags

drake

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

    Trump Shares AI Photo Of Obama's Jailhouse Mugshot, Outrage Ensues

    Cassius Life
    ONE Musicfest 2025

    Ray J Suffers Savage Second-Round KO To Supa Hot Fire In MMA Match Months After Claiming He 'Didn’t Have Long To Live'

    Bossip
    Lupita Nyong'o x ELLE

    Blazing Beauty Lupita Nyong'o Breezily Brushes Off ‘Odyssey’ Casting Critics---'I'm Not Spending My Time Thinking Of A Defense'

    Bossip
    Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings

    Caitlin Clark's Children's Book Cover Sparks Heated Race Debate

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    17 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Ray J Knocked Out By Supa Hot Fire During Struggle MMA Debut At ‘Brand Risk 14’ Event

    Comment
    13 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    MAGA Outrage Ensues After Quinta Brunson Lands Role As Betty Boop

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    12 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Drake Bud Adin Ross Allegedly Asked To Bond Out Racist Streamer Chud The Builder

    Comment
    Birthday Bash XXX
    15 Items
    Hip-Hop Wired x Birthday Bash ATL  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Best Moments From Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash ATL 2026

    Comment
    Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Rich Paul On Drake & LeBron James Relationship, “People Can Reconcile Their Differences”

    Comment
    Trending
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Drake Is On Pace To Make History After Dropping Three Albums In One Night

    Comment
    Ant Jefe
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    ‘No Jumper’ Co-Host Ant Jefe Arrested For Murder In Los Angeles

    Comment
    Jay Z In Concert
    jay-z  |  Written By Weso

    Road To The Roots Picnic: JAŸ-Z’s Long History With Philly Comes Full Circle

    Comment
    NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

    Comment
    Rob Base Portrait Shoot
    10 Items
    Music  |  Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

    “It Takes Two” Rapper Rob Base Dead At 59, Hip-Hop Globe Reacts

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close