Cam’ron & J. Cole Squash Their Legal Beef, Reach A Settlement

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It looks like Cam’ron can put one of his Hip-Hop beef’s to rest. The Harlem rapper has finally reached a legal settlement with J. Cole over his appearance on Cole’s 2024 mixtape, Might Delete Later.

According to HipHopNMore, Killa and Cole have finally ended the awkward legal situation that Cam’ron brought to the table when he sued J. Cole over a song he appeared on Might Delete Later, “Ready ’24.” Citing that he was only credited with a co-writing credit even though he had vocals on the track, Cam’ron sued Cole for unpaid royalties and violating their verbal agreement. Claiming that Cole promised a podcast appearance or a verse in return, Cam says neither ever happened which in turn led to the lawsuit.

In Cole’s defense, 2024 was a whirlwind of a year as he was dealing with the fallout of his appearance on Drake’s “First Person Shooter,” which in turn led to Kendrick Lamar taking aim at both J. Cole and Drake. So we could understand if some things slipped J. Cole’s mind at the time. The man dropped a K. Dot response track and retracted it minutes later for God’s sake. His mind was all over the place. Just sayin’.

Still, it seems like Cam and Cole were able to hash out the details needed to bring this lawsuit to an end. Now the two can close this chapter and move on with their lives as it was probably never that serious.

Per HipHopNMore:

The two squashed tensions earlier this year, when Cole in fact decided to show up to Cam’ron’s podcast — even participating in a skit to address the absurdity and awkwardness of the entire situation. Now, loose ends have been tied up with the two having reached an amicable settlement on May 26.

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Attorneys on both end remarked that the two have reached an “agreement in principle” to end the matter, and that they’re in the process of “finalising the settlement papers.” The details of the settlement, however, have been kept private. Well, all’s well that ends well!

One has to wonder what kind of agreement was reached but either way, we’re glad to see these two men settle things like two grown business men. Respect.