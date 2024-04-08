Subscribe
News

J. Cole Addresses Kendrick Lamar “7 Minute Drill” At Dreamville Festival, Xitter Reacts

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

2024 Dreamville Music Festival

J. Cole put the Hip-Hop world on notice after firing back at Kendrick Lamar on his surprise project, Might Delete Later. During his set at this year’s Dreamville Festival, J. Cole addressed the beef with K-Dot and said that “7 Minute Drill” will be removed from streaming services in an epic moment of walking it back.

J. Cole, 39, took to the stage on the closing night (April 7) of his annual Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, N.C., and addressed the crowd as he’s often done in the past. The massive elephant roaming through the festival grounds was the shot K-Dot took at Drake and Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” from the pair’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU project.

Taking a moment during his closing set, the Dreamville honcho addressed the crowd and checked himself for taking shots at Lamar and ending the feud, at least from his end.

“I’m so proud of that project [Might Delete Later] except for one part,” Cole said onstage. “There’s one part of that sh*t that makes me feel like, ‘Man, that’s the lamest sh*t I ever did in my f*cking life.’ And, I know this is not what a lot of people wanna hear. I can hear my n*ggas up there right now like, ‘Nah, don’t do that.’ But, I gotta keep it 100 with y’all. I damn near had a relapse.”

Cole admitted to being reactionary at the moment and expressed that he wasn’t pleased by the chatter sparked by his diss track although he framed it as friendly competition. In the end, Cole says he intends to remove “7 Minute Drill” from his latest project while stating he has love for both Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

On Xitter, fans are debating who won the mock meat tussle (more on that later) between J. Cole, Drake, and Kendrick, the so-called “Big Three” with some declaring winners and losers in a battle that never took off to the degree some seem to think.

We’ve got reactions below.

Photo: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

1.

2. Xitter is way too bored.

3. Seeing this live was something else.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9. Too much like right for some people.

10.

RELATED TAGS

Diss Dreamville J. Cole
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Azealia Banks performed at the Social Hall SF in San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, July 10, 2016
News

Azealia Banks Checks Lilly Allen For “Randomly Being Racist” After She Criticized Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 13, 2023
News

The Diddler aka Diddy Seemingly Takes Defiant Tone In Latest IG Post Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Y2K Core Presented By Android
News

Russell Simmons’ Daughter, Aoki, Seen With Decades-Older Beau On The Beach

Tycoon Music Festival
News

Missy Elliott Announces The ‘Out Of This World’ Tour With Busta Rhymes, Ciara & Timbaland

42 Dugg & Friends In Concert 13 items
News

Meek Mill Hard Launches Beef With Wale, Xitter Wants His Phone Privileges Revoked

2024 Dreamville Music Festival 10 items
News

J. Cole Addresses Kendrick Lamar “7 Minute Drill” At Dreamville Festival, Xitter Reacts

Trending Stories
Quavo
News

Quavo & Destroy Lonely “Potato Loaded,” Bryson Tiller “The Multiverse Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 4.5.24

Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Trill Burgers
News

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named in New Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partners

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
News

Juvenile Drops “400 Degreez” Video 25 Years After Its Release

X-Men '97
Television

Disney+’s ‘X-Men ’97’ Debuts To Record Streaming Numbers

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close