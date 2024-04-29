Subscribe
NYC Mixxy Mayor Adams To Appear On ‘Drinks Champs,’ Xitter Does Not Approve

Published on April 29, 2024

New York City Mayor Eric Leroy Adams loves feigning like he’s adjacent to Hip-Hop, even if his record shows that just isn’t the case. Nevertheless, Adams recently sat down for an interview with the popular Drink Champs podcast, and the reaction has been less than enthusiastic.

That’s being kind as rapper NORE and his outlet are getting slandered on X (formerly known as Twitter) for platforming the NYPD cop turned Brooklyn Borough President and now NYC Mayor.

Recently, Adams appeared on The Breakfast Club, which was also highly criticized, and he got absolutely cooked by activist, lawyer and political commentator Olayemi Olurin, who called him out on his hypocrisy, noted the racial profiling by NYPD and had him evading her questions. While Olurin is clearly highly familiar with policy (and got harrassed by NYPD brass), we mean no disrespect when we say NORE and his co-host DJ EFN are not on the same intellectual level to challenge Adams on his actions. Not that it should matter, anyway, but we won’t hold our breath when it comes to the likelihood of the Drink Champs crew asking tough questions.

But don’t shoot the messenger, peep the reactions to NYC Mayor Eric Adams on Drink Champs in the gallery.

 

9. Eric Adams on Drink Champs

Eric Adams on Drink Champs Source:Revolt

Eric Adams on Drink Champs eric adams on drink champs

