A Black Samurai & Female Shinobi Assassin Take Centerstage In First Trailer For Ubisoft’s ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’

For the first time, Ubisoft’s famed Assassin’s Creed franchise is heading to 16th-century Japan with Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which could be the most ambitious entry to date.

Originally Assassin’s Creed Red, the next chapter is officially Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and we got our first look at Ubisoft’s next Assassin’s Creed game.

While not giving away much of the game’s plot, we learned the game will feature not one but two protagonists: Naoe, an adept shinobi Assassin from the Iga Province, and Yasuke, the powerful samurai of historical legend whose stories are intertwined.

Naoe and Yasuke will allow players to take advantage of their unique approaches to combat. Naoe relies on her stealth ninja skills, and Yasuka uses her heavy-hitting samurai skills.

The option of choice gives players more than one way to tackle objectives. Naoe will utilize light, noise, shadows, and changing environments to her advantage, while Yasuka opts for his brutal precision to chop down large groups of enemies.

Both characters utilize unique weaponry, but don’t fret, longtime Assassin’s Creed fans; the hidden blade will be at your disposal in the game.

Build A Spy Network In Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Ubisoft also notes that fans can look forward to other new features, like building a spy network to help the progress of Assassin’s Creed Shadows story.

Per Ubisoft:

The game will let players explore a vast open world with a variety of landscapes evolving through weather and seasons. From spectacular castle towns and bustling ports to peaceful shrines and pastoral landscapes, feudal Japan comes to life with unprecedented dynamism built from the ground up with the latest version of Anvil engine and the power of new-gen consoles.

In this troubled period, information is key and will be at the heart of the renewed exploration mechanics. Players will build their own spies’ network to unveil new areas and hunt down targets. Allies with highly specialized skills and abilities can also be recruited to help during missions. The creation of their own customizable hideout will enable players to enhance their network and train their new crew. From base building and layout to decorations and accessories, they will be able to craft a unique place to call home.

Release Details

You won’t have to wait long to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The game arrives on November 15 and will be available on Ubisoft+*, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, Macs with Apple silicon via the Mac App Store as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store.

Beginning November 12, those with Ubisoft+ accounts will get early access to the game, which will be available in four different editions, including the standard edition.

The Gold Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass (including a bonus quest with additional unlockable content as well as two upcoming expansions) and 3 days early access to the game.

will include the base game, the Season Pass (including a bonus quest with additional unlockable content as well as two upcoming expansions) and 3 days early access to the game. The Ultimate Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack and 3 days early access to the game. The Ultimate Pack will contain the Sekiryu Character Pack (Naoe and Yasuke outfit and weapon, trinket and mount), the Sekiryu Hideout Pack, 5 Skill points and a Red and black photo mode filter.

will include the base game, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack and 3 days early access to the game. The Ultimate Pack will contain the Sekiryu Character Pack (Naoe and Yasuke outfit and weapon, trinket and mount), the Sekiryu Hideout Pack, 5 Skill points and a Red and black photo mode filter. The Collector’s Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack, physical content and 3 days early access to the game. The physical content will be a Steelbook, the World map, Naoe & Yasuke Figurine, life-size Naoe’s Katana Tsuba, a Wall Creed Scroll, an 84 pages collector’s artbook and 2 sumi-e lithographs.

We can safely add Assassin’s Creed Shadows to the list featuring games we can’t wait to play in 2024.

You can see more screenshots from the game below.