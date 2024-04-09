Ubisoft Drops Launch Date & New Story Trailer For ‘Star Wars Outlaws’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Massive Entertainment’s upcoming Star Wars Outlaws got a new story trailer, and it has us excited to return to a galaxy far, far away.

Outlaws has the honor of being Star Wars’ first open-world game. It will ditch lightsabers and replace them with blasters as players take control of cunning scoundrel Kay Vess and her cute companion Nix and partake in “one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen.”

The new story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws dives into the meat and potatoes of Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft’s upcoming spinoff game, which takes place between the films Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

While the evil Galatic Empire is still the looming evil presence in the game, we also get a tease of the “golden age for the underworld” in Star Wars, bringing criminal organizations like the Zerek Besh, Pikes, Crimson Dawn, and the Hutts into the foray as they benefit off the spoils of the war between The Rebellion and Empire.

Star Wars Outlaws will also introduce new heroes and villains while running into classic characters like Jabba the Hutt himself during Vess’ adventure.

Star Wars Outlaws synopsis:

As a skilled thief, Kay’s antics catch the attention of Sliro, the leader of a new, foreboding criminal syndicate Zerek Besh. After Sliro places a bounty on Kay’s head, Kay and Nix are offered their one shot at freedom – pull off one of the greatest heists of all time. Kay and Nix will need to navigate the underworld across the galaxy, building their reputation with legendary criminal organizations including the Pyke Syndicate, the Hutt Cartel, the Ashiga Clan** and Crimson Dawn to earn the support they need to finish the job.

Release Details

Star Wars: Outlaws will be released in three different editions on Aug. 30 for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

Here is a complete breakdown.

Standard Edition

Base game



Gold Edition

Base game Season Pass (Includes 2 DLCs, the “Jabba’s Gambit” exclusive mission at launch, and the “Kessel Runner Character Pack” cosmetic pack) Up to 3 days early access



Ultimate Edition:

Base game Season Pass (Includes 2 DLCs, the “Jabba’s Gambit” exclusive mission at launch, and the “Kessel Runner Character Pack” cosmetic pack) Sabacc Shark Bundle: includes cosmetics for Kay, her blaster, Nix, Kay’s Speeder, and the “ Trailblazer ” spaceship Rogue Infiltrator Bundle: includes cosmetics for Kay, Nix, Kay’s speeder, and the “ Trailblazer “ Digital art book: A selection of the game’s concept art and visuals, including unique cinematic storyboards Up to 3 days early access



