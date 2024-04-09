Subscribe
Games

Ubisoft Drops Launch Date & New Story Trailer For ‘Star Wars Outlaws’

Published on April 9, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Star Wars Outlaws

Source: Ubisoft / Lucasfilm Games / Massive Entertainment / Star Wars Outlaws

Massive Entertainment’s upcoming Star Wars Outlaws got a new story trailer, and it has us excited to return to a galaxy far, far away.

Outlaws has the honor of being Star Wars’ first open-world game. It will ditch lightsabers and replace them with blasters as players take control of cunning scoundrel Kay Vess and her cute companion Nix and partake in “one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen.”

The new story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws dives into the meat and potatoes of Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft’s upcoming spinoff game, which takes place between the films Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

While the evil Galatic Empire is still the looming evil presence in the game, we also get a tease of the “golden age for the underworld” in Star Wars, bringing criminal organizations like the Zerek Besh, Pikes, Crimson Dawn, and the Hutts into the foray as they benefit off the spoils of the war between The Rebellion and Empire.

Star Wars Outlaws will also introduce new heroes and villains while running into classic characters like Jabba the Hutt himself during Vess’ adventure.

Star Wars Outlaws synopsis:

As a skilled thief, Kay’s antics catch the attention of Sliro, the leader of a new, foreboding criminal syndicate Zerek Besh. After Sliro places a bounty on Kay’s head, Kay and Nix are offered their one shot at freedom – pull off one of the greatest heists of all time. Kay and Nix will need to navigate the underworld across the galaxy, building their reputation with legendary criminal organizations including the Pyke Syndicate, the Hutt Cartel, the Ashiga Clan** and Crimson Dawn to earn the support they need to finish the job.

Release Details

Star Wars: Outlaws will be released in three different editions on Aug. 30 for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

Here is a complete breakdown.

  • Standard Edition
    • Base game
  • Gold Edition
    • Base game
    • Season Pass (Includes 2 DLCs, the “Jabba’s Gambit” exclusive mission at launch, and the “Kessel Runner Character Pack” cosmetic pack)
    • Up to 3 days early access
  • Ultimate Edition:
    • Base game
    • Season Pass (Includes 2 DLCs, the “Jabba’s Gambit” exclusive mission at launch, and the “Kessel Runner Character Pack” cosmetic pack)
    • Sabacc Shark Bundle: includes cosmetics for Kay, her blaster, Nix, Kay’s Speeder, and the “Trailblazer” spaceship
    • Rogue Infiltrator Bundle: includes cosmetics for Kay, Nix, Kay’s speeder, and the “Trailblazer
    • Digital art book: A selection of the game’s concept art and visuals, including unique cinematic storyboards
    • Up to 3 days early access

Hit the gallery below for screenshots from the upcoming game.

1. Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws Source:Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws star wars,star wars outlaws

2. Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws Source:Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws star wars,star wars outlaws

3. Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws Source:Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws star wars,star wars outlaws

4. Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws Source:Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws star wars,star wars outlaws

5. Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws Source:Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws star wars,star wars outlaws

RELATED TAGS

HHW Gaming star wars Ubisoft
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Star Wars Outlaws 5 items
Games

Ubisoft Drops Launch Date & New Story Trailer For ‘Star Wars Outlaws’

74th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show 20 items
News

Jerrod Carmichael Slammed On X For Slavery, Race Play Joke

Actor Jonathan Majors Arrives For Sentencing In Domestic Abuse Case 15 items
News

Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time, Must Complete Yearlong Counseling For Assualting Ex-Girlfriend

Moroccan Playboy Nights Birthday Celebration For French Montana
News

Jade Ramey Shoots Down Claims She Was Sex Worker For Diddy

First Down Friday Hosted By Dwight Freeney
News

Drake Not Planning On Taking J. Cole’s Apologetic Route With Kendrick Lamar

Monday Night RAW
News

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Declines To Endorse 2024 POTUS Candidate

Trending Stories
Quavo
News

Quavo & Destroy Lonely “Potato Loaded,” Bryson Tiller “The Multiverse Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 4.5.24

Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Trill Burgers
News

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named in New Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partners

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
News

Juvenile Drops “400 Degreez” Video 25 Years After Its Release

X-Men '97
Television

Disney+’s ‘X-Men ’97’ Debuts To Record Streaming Numbers

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close