HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Outlaws,’ ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage,’ ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ & Other Ubisoft Forward 2023 Announcements

Summer Game Fest weekend is over, but that doesn’t mean the game announcements were done. Ubisoft Forward is up next with plenty of games to show off.
PlayStation had its polarizing showcase. Then it was time for Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, which was a solid presentation. Then Xbox shut everything down with its Xbox Games Showcase, and now it’s time for Ubisoft to show us what they have been working on.
Some bright spots included gameplay footage from Star Wars Outlaws that was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and other Ubisoft titles.
So let’s dive into the three most significant Ubisoft Forward 2023 event announcements.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Has A Release Date
That Avatar video game from Ubisoft is coming this year, and now we know exactly what it’s all about. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will take us to the never-before-seen Western Front of Pandora. Players will take control of a Na’vi, who the RDA trained.
When you find yourself free from RDA control 15 years later, you find yourself to be a stranger to the world of Pandora as you reconnect with your Na’vi roots and join with other clans to prepare for the return of the RDA and protect Pandora. So that means you will be reconnecting with the planet’s fauna and using the weapons of the RDA.
If we had to describe how this game plays, think of it as Far Cry meets Avatar. You can look forward to heading to Pandora in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora when it releases on December 7, 2023.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Shows off Stealth Mechanics
We know there is Assassin’s Creed fatigue, but that’s not stopping Ubisoft from pumping out games related to its most popular franchise.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage will return to the franchise’s roots by scaling down the scope and returning players to a more familiar locale.
Per the game’s description, you are Basim, whom we meet in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. He is described as a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of revenge, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he could never have imagined.
During the Ubisoft Forward event, we saw a story trailer for the game and saw it in action. If you’re one of those Assassin’s Creed fans who miss the days of running around as Altair or Ezio Auditore, then this is the game you have been waiting for.
Basim moves just like them and takes out his foes using stealth combined with his hidden blade or a new trick, blowing darts. We also see him in the gameplay footage using smoke bombs and other slick parkour moves to evade his pursuers.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage arrives on consoles and PC on October 12.
Massive Entertainment’s Star Wars Outlaws Looks Very Promising
We’re still on a high after playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and it looks like Massive Entertainment will supply us with more Star Wars action with its new game based in the Star Wars universe.
The game was first revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, and we got our first look at gameplay during the Ubisoft Forward 2023 event, and it looks like it will be promising.
In the game, you will play as Kay Vess, and she will rely on her trusty laser pistol; her adorable sidekick Nix can assist her during battle, and we even witness Kay bribe an imperial officer.
Stars Wars Outlaws is an open-world adventure with Kay using her speeder to outrun pursuers and even hopping in ship leave off-world where you can engage in dogfights with Tie Fighters and even jump to lightspeed to head to another part of the galaxy.
There’s no release date for Star Wars Outlaws, but it’s already high on our lists of games we can’t wait to play.
You can see the rest of the announcements and trailers in the gallery below, and keep it locked on HHW Gaming for more Summer of Gaming coverage.
—
Photo: Ubisoft
1. Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR: CGI Announce Trailer | Meta Quest 2 & Meta Quest 3 | Ubisoft Forward
About Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR:
Become the Assassin in Assassin’s Creed® Nexus VR. Embody legendary Assassins in an all-new story built exclusively for VR. Parkour and climb freely across open maps as you decide how to achieve the objectives. Use real world motions with a variety of weapons as you fight reactive enemies. Maneuver stealthily by hiding in the shadows or blending in amongst civilians. Experience the rush of air assassinations and the daunting leap of faith. Innovative VR functionality provides the ultimate immersive experience with best-in-class comfort features to help with vertigo or fear of heights.
Coming Holiday 2023.
2. Brawlhalla: Combat Evolved Crossover Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward
The Brawlhalla: Combat Evolved Crossover featuring the Master Chief and the Arbiter arrives July 12th!
3. The Crew Motorfest: Gameplay Premiere Trailer | Ubisoft Forward
It’s official: The Crew Motorfest is out on September 14th!
Get a glimpse of the full Motorfest experience, with a first look at Playlists and plenty of the numerous additions in the game’s lineup. From the Lamborghini Revuelto to the Toyota Supra, Hummer EV or Porsche Taycan Turbo S, get prepared to drive hundreds of vehicles in the ultimate car playground. Pre-order available now: unlock the Toyota GR Supra 2021 LBWK Edition at launch! Play the full game 3 days early if you purchase the Gold or Ultimate edition.
About The Crew Motorfest:
Welcome to Motorfest! Discover the evergreen festival featuring the best experiences car culture has to offer. Complete your ultimate action driving bucket list through a series of tailor-made races, themed events, and other unique challenges. Explore the vibrant island of O’ahu in Hawaii alone or with your crew. Whatever the way you enjoy cars and driving, there is something in there for you!
4. Roller Champions: Jet Set Radio Event Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward
Get ready to roll into Tokyoto Champions! We are thrilled to announce that the iconic Sega’s Jet Set Radio will bring the beat to the rink on June 27. Stay tuned for more updates coming soon!
About Roller Champions:
Skate, tackle, and roll your way up to glory in Roller Champions™. Discover a free-to-play, team PvP sports game like no other! As a Roller Champion, you compete in a team of three against three. The rules are simple: take the ball, make a lap while maintaining team-possession, dodge your opponents and score. You can go for more points by completing additional laps before attempting a goal. After each match, you gain fans to ultimately compete in even bigger arenas. You can also customize your character and go from zero to hero, creating your own unique destiny.
Get ready to Roll up to Glory!
5. Riders Republic: Skate Add-On Announcement | Ubisoft Forward
Skate is coming to the Republic! On September 26, get ready for the new sports add-on and all the other content Season 8 has to offer.
Expect new tricks and challenges, exclusive customization, a new area to show off your skills and a brand new career progression! Brace for impact as the Ridge will never be the same!
6. Skull and Bones: Sea Shanty Video (feat @HomeFreeGuys ) | #UbiForward
Skull and Bones Closed Beta will run from August 25th to August 28th 2023! Register now: https://ubi.li/L56nV
7. The Division Resurgence: Tactical Action CGI Trailer | Ubisoft Forward
Pre-register now to unlock unique rewards at launch! https://www.thedivisionresurgence.com/
The Division Resurgence is a free-to-play third-person shooter RPG set in a shared MMO open-world. It takes place in a contemporary post-crisis New-York city, after a virus outbreak has created chaos and the collapse of the American government.
In this whole new spectacular experience of the Division creatively crafted for mobile, you embody an agent of the « Strategic Homeland Division » and your mission is to restore order, combat hostile factions, protect civilians and help them build a better future.
This latest opus in the Division franchise brings the acclaimed HD experience to mobile and immerses players into a brand new MMO adventure. Besides offering an independent campaign from Tom Clancy’s The Division 1 and The Division 2, and new perspective to key story events, The Division Resurgence delivers a heap of new content at your fingertips: new storyline, new game modes (both PVP and PVE), new specializations and new enemy factions.
In solo or in coop, in PVP or PVE, enter The Division Resurgence, the new shooter RPG, roam freely in the impressive NYC open-world, choose the tactical gameplay that fits you most, and take all the opportunities to combat chaos and save New York from the hands of the villains.
See below the incredible features that awaits you in this new shooter RPG!
Fight in PVP on mobile Test your PVP skills in the Domination Conflict mode for a pure competitive experience, or enter the infamous Dark Zone, a unique PvPvE open world area. Alone or as a team, take down powerful enemies to earn high end gear & rewards before other players (or even team members) claim them from you!
Choose your specialization to fit your own playstyle Level up and improve your skills to unlock new signature weapons and unique gadgets making you stronger to defeat enemies in PVP or PVE! Switch specialization, change your role to try new abilities and find the best synergy with your friends and become the best shooter player alone or as a team.
A vast open-world with high-quality graphics Roam around an outstandingly detailed NYC urban environment with stunning graphics. Explore the open-world in Solo or Coop, complete The Division story campaigns, world activities and discover new PVE missions.
Collect & upgrade tons of gears & weapons Loot, craft, mod and upgrade your gear to fight your enemies. In The Division Resurgence, you can customize your character with a wide arsenal at your fingertips for a true RPG experience.
The acclaimed Division RPG experience on mobile Controls and user interface are specifically tailored to ensure a smooth and optimized RPG experience on handheld devices (mobile and tablets). Whether you prefer PVP or PVE, the controls will deliver an execution as smooth as on HD! And you can even use your favorite Bluetooth controller and play seamlessly.
Join the Strategic Homeland Division and enjoy a new entry of the acclaimed Third-Person Shooter RPG and original game modes (PVP, PVE and PVPVE) set in an impressive NYC urban open-world.
8. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix | Official Teaser | Netflix | Ubisoft Forward
We are pleased to announce Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, an original anime series mixing alternative Ubisoft characters in a highly referenced homage to the early 90’s.
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is coming this fall only on Netflix.
9. Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – Reveal Animated Trailer | Ubisoft Forward
Pre-order Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: https://ubi.li/tb9pQ Coming January 18, 2024.
Many dangers await Sargon in Mount Qaf. Embark with him on an exhilarating journey, encountering many perilous challenges along the way. Dive right into the action and discover his exceptional abilities.
About Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate.
Play as Sargon and evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers and unique super abilities.
10. Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – Reveal Commented Gameplay | Ubisoft Forward
Pre-order Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: https://ubi.li/tb9pQ Coming January 18, 2024.
Discover more about Prince of Persia The Lost Crown with a gameplay deep dive in Mount Qaf. About Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate.
Play as Sargon and evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers and unique super abilities.
11. XDefiant: Community Reactions Recap | Ubisoft Forward
Watch top player reactions and wild moments from XDefiant’s Closed Beta.
Don’t miss XDefiant’s Open Session coming June 21-23rd. Register now at PlayXDefiant.com to get the latest updates and news. About XDefiant: Ubisoft’s worlds collide in a free-to-play, first-person arena shooter where you compete to be the best in fast-paced online matches!
Join an always-evolving experience with regular updates bringing new playable factions and a growing collection of maps, weapons, and game modes. With cross-play, you will be able to join your friends across available platforms.
12. Just Dance 2024 Edition – Announcement Trailer | Ubisoft Forward
#JustDance2024 Edition launches on October 24! Travel through unique musical worlds all year long with 40 new tracks from all genres and eras!
Pre-order the Limited Edition at your retailer to get exclusive additional digital content, including customization items for your Dancer Card, a Victory Celebration, and more!
-
