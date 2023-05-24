HHW Gaming: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,’ ‘Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater,’ ‘Assassin’s Creed: Mirage’ & Other PlayStation Showcase Announcements

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The highly anticipated PlayStation Showcase has arrived to kick off a summer of gaming, and Sony had plenty of games to show off.

The PlayStation Showcase has come and gone. People are reviewing it like it was a summer blockbuster movie, and some are disappointed due to high expectations. BUT you can’t front. There were many video games shown during the roughly hour-long presentation.

Out of the roughly 30 plus, yes, we said 30 plus games; some heavy hitters appeared during the showcase as a precursor to the upcoming Summer Game Fest event.

Among those titles that stood out was the long-rumored remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, and Insomniac’s crown jewel Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater remake was easily the worst-kept secret of the day. But we didn’t knot it would have a different name, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

We didn’t see any actual gameplay footage, but we got a cinematic trailer that eventually led to Naked Snake, aka Big Boss revealing himself, and he looks fantastic.

A description on the game’s official website reads: “A remake of the 2004 game METAL GEAR SOLID 3: SNAKE EATER. The same gripping story and engrossing world, but now with cutting-edge graphics and 3D audio, which bring the jungle to life. Get ready for the ultimate survival, stealth, and action experience.”

Wario64 shared some screenshots from the game, and it looks like folks at whatever studio is working on the game have been hard at work on the remake.

Also announced was the new Metal Gear Solid Master Collections, which will include MGS 1, 2, and 3 in their original forms.

No release dates were shared, but we are very excited. You can see the trailer below.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Ubisoft is doubling down on Assassin’s Creed; understandably, it’s their breadwinning franchise. During the PlayStation Showcase, we saw some gameplay footage from Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, which will take the franchise to its core roots, unlike the previous titles.

Mirage is developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, the studio behind the Wrath of the Druids expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Ironically, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage was going to be an expansion for Valhalla before the studio made it a standalone project that promises to cut the fluff turning it into a more condensed, narrative-driven adventure.

The game is described as a “homage” to the classic Assassin’s Creed games and will take place in ninth-century Bagdad during the “golden age.”

The game’s plot per Ubisoft:

In this pivotal moment of History, players will become Basim Ibn Is’haq, a young thief with a mysterious past who joins the Hidden Ones in Alamut on a quest for answers. Basim will be voiced by two talented actors: Lee Madjoub for the VO and Eyad Nassar for the Arabic version, as Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is the first Assassin’s Creed game to release worldwide with full Arabic localization, including text and voice. They are joining the incredible Mirage cast with Shohreh Aghdashloo, who will voice Roshan, Basim’s mentor in the Hidden Ones.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage arrives on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna, as well as on Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store on October 12.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Sony saved the best for last, giving us our first real look at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and dammit, it looks incredible. The trailer first opens up with one of the game’s many villains, Kraven The Hunter, doing what he does best, hunting.

Not impressed with his prey, he takes the hunt elsewhere and heads to New York City, where there is plenty of big game for him to sink his knife in.

The action shifts from the jungle to the city, where we catch up with Peter Parker, who dons the iconic symbiote Spider-Man suit.

The side effects of Peter donning the alien suit are his nasty attitude and he is not pulling his punches when taking the baddies on the hunt for Dr. Curt Conners, aka The Lizard. The extended gameplay trailer also gives us our first look at how Spider-Man will exploit his symbiote abilities.

That’s not all, either. When the game was first revealed, announcing players could play as Peter and Miles Morales, fans wondered how that would work. We now know the game will feature a seamless switching feature that instantly lets you switch between characters.

Both Spider-Men can fly, thanks to the web wings on their suits.

Miles will also have new abilities to utilize, like his mentor. The young hero can control his “Venom Power” abilities and even shoot it like Goku’s Kamehameha wave.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming to PS5 only in Fall 2023. A final release date is coming soon.

But Wait… There Was Definitely More Shown During The PlayStation Showcase

As mentioned above, Sony had nothing but games and even some hardware announcements confirming its handheld device, the PlayStation Q, that will allow PS5 owners to stream games via remote play and a slick pair of wireless earbuds.

No price tag or release dates for the accessories yet.

For more trailers from the PlayStation Showcase, hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: PlayStation / Insomniac Games / Ubisoft / Konami