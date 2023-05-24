HHW Gaming: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,’ ‘Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater,’ ‘Assassin’s Creed: Mirage’ & Other PlayStation Showcase Announcements

The highly anticipated PlayStation Showcase has arrived to kick off a summer of gaming, and Sony had plenty of games to show off.
The PlayStation Showcase has come and gone. People are reviewing it like it was a summer blockbuster movie, and some are disappointed due to high expectations. BUT you can’t front. There were many video games shown during the roughly hour-long presentation.
Out of the roughly 30 plus, yes, we said 30 plus games; some heavy hitters appeared during the showcase as a precursor to the upcoming Summer Game Fest event.
Among those titles that stood out was the long-rumored remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, and Insomniac’s crown jewel Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
The Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater remake was easily the worst-kept secret of the day. But we didn’t knot it would have a different name, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
We didn’t see any actual gameplay footage, but we got a cinematic trailer that eventually led to Naked Snake, aka Big Boss revealing himself, and he looks fantastic.
A description on the game’s official website reads: “A remake of the 2004 game METAL GEAR SOLID 3: SNAKE EATER. The same gripping story and engrossing world, but now with cutting-edge graphics and 3D audio, which bring the jungle to life. Get ready for the ultimate survival, stealth, and action experience.”
Wario64 shared some screenshots from the game, and it looks like folks at whatever studio is working on the game have been hard at work on the remake.
Also announced was the new Metal Gear Solid Master Collections, which will include MGS 1, 2, and 3 in their original forms.
No release dates were shared, but we are very excited. You can see the trailer below.
Assassin’s Creed: Mirage
Ubisoft is doubling down on Assassin’s Creed; understandably, it’s their breadwinning franchise. During the PlayStation Showcase, we saw some gameplay footage from Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, which will take the franchise to its core roots, unlike the previous titles.
Mirage is developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, the studio behind the Wrath of the Druids expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Ironically, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage was going to be an expansion for Valhalla before the studio made it a standalone project that promises to cut the fluff turning it into a more condensed, narrative-driven adventure.
The game is described as a “homage” to the classic Assassin’s Creed games and will take place in ninth-century Bagdad during the “golden age.”
The game’s plot per Ubisoft:
In this pivotal moment of History, players will become Basim Ibn Is’haq, a young thief with a mysterious past who joins the Hidden Ones in Alamut on a quest for answers. Basim will be voiced by two talented actors: Lee Madjoub for the VO and Eyad Nassar for the Arabic version, as Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is the first Assassin’s Creed game to release worldwide with full Arabic localization, including text and voice. They are joining the incredible Mirage cast with Shohreh Aghdashloo, who will voice Roshan, Basim’s mentor in the Hidden Ones.
Assassin’s Creed: Mirage arrives on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna, as well as on Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store on October 12.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Sony saved the best for last, giving us our first real look at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and dammit, it looks incredible. The trailer first opens up with one of the game’s many villains, Kraven The Hunter, doing what he does best, hunting.
Not impressed with his prey, he takes the hunt elsewhere and heads to New York City, where there is plenty of big game for him to sink his knife in.
The action shifts from the jungle to the city, where we catch up with Peter Parker, who dons the iconic symbiote Spider-Man suit.
The side effects of Peter donning the alien suit are his nasty attitude and he is not pulling his punches when taking the baddies on the hunt for Dr. Curt Conners, aka The Lizard. The extended gameplay trailer also gives us our first look at how Spider-Man will exploit his symbiote abilities.
That’s not all, either. When the game was first revealed, announcing players could play as Peter and Miles Morales, fans wondered how that would work. We now know the game will feature a seamless switching feature that instantly lets you switch between characters.
Both Spider-Men can fly, thanks to the web wings on their suits.
Miles will also have new abilities to utilize, like his mentor. The young hero can control his “Venom Power” abilities and even shoot it like Goku’s Kamehameha wave.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming to PS5 only in Fall 2023. A final release date is coming soon.
But Wait… There Was Definitely More Shown During The PlayStation Showcase
As mentioned above, Sony had nothing but games and even some hardware announcements confirming its handheld device, the PlayStation Q, that will allow PS5 owners to stream games via remote play and a slick pair of wireless earbuds.
No price tag or release dates for the accessories yet.
For more trailers from the PlayStation Showcase, hit the gallery below.
—
Photo: PlayStation / Insomniac Games / Ubisoft / Konami
1. Phantom Blade Zero – Announce Trailer
Check out the world premiere of Phantom Blade Zero, a new Action RPG featuring deep and dark art style, fast paced combat, and a fictitious world blending Chinese martial arts and steampunk! Be the Dark Raider exiled by “The Order”, embark on the path of vengeance, and uncover the darkest secrets of Wulin!
2. Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 1st Trailer
Dragon’s Dogma is a single player, narrative driven action-RPG that challenges the players to choose their own experience – from the appearance of their Arisen, their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations and more. On your journey, you’ll be joined by pawns, mysterious otherworldly beings, in an adventure so unique you will feel as if accompanied by other players while on your own adventure. All of these elements are elevated further by the latest in graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) and physics technology to create a truly immersive fantasy world in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
3. Alan Wake 2 – Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Monsters wear many faces 🔦 Alan Wake 2 releases on October 17, 2023! The long awaited sequel to the award-winning cinematic action-thriller and Remedy Entertainment’s take on survival horror. A string of ritualistic murders and a supernatural darkness begin to corrupt the locals of the quirky, idyllic small town of Bright Falls. Can Agent Saga Anderson and Alan Wake break free from the desolate horror story they’re trapped in and be the heroes they need to be? Developed by Remedy Entertainment & Published by Epic Games Inc.
4. Helldivers 2 – Announce Trailer
It’s time to take out the alien trash! Join the Helldivers to fight for freedom across a hostile galaxy in third-person co-op shooter operations. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios. Coming soon to PlayStation 5 and PC Enlist today at: https://www.playstation.com/helldivers2
5. Ghostrunner 2 – Announce Trailer
Introducing Ghostrunner 2, the highly anticipated katana slashing, cyberpunk sequel! Jack is back and taking on new enemies in the never-before-seen world outside the Dharma Tower. Slice, dodge, and quickly push your way forward to restore order and once-again save humanity. Blood Will Run 2023
6. Final Fantasy XVI – ‘Salvation’ Launch Trailer
“We don’t need your salvation. We’ll save ourselves. And we’ll do it on our own terms.” Clive Rosfield and his allies fight to take back control of their fate. What salvation can they bring to Valisthea, a land blessed by the light of the Mothercrystals? FATE WILL FALL. FINAL FANTASY XVI releases worldwide June 22, 2023
7. Foamstars – Announce Trailer
The first look at Foamstars, an upcoming third-person shooter for PlayStationⓇ5／PlayStationⓇ4. Slide into foam-filled action on the world’s freshest stage! Ready for the Foamstar Party?
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2 – Teaser Trailer
First tease of Help Wanted 2
9. Towers of Aghasba – Announce Trailer
Towers of Aghasba is an action-adventure builder game set in a unique fantasy world. Players are challenged to rebuild their civilization and the ecosystem, maintaining a balance between the two. The trailer features early Beta footage. Join us on an epic adventure to rebuild the world in Towers of Aghasba.
10. Revenant Hill – Announce Trailer
It’s 1920 and Twigs the cat has a dream. Find a safe place to sleep. Put down roots. Grow some radishes, get a job, eat mice, do dangerous things with new friends, and build something together in a world falling apart.
11. Sword of the Sea – Announce Trailer
Surf across the surreal undulating landscapes of the Necropolis on a quest to unveil a lost ocean teeming with life in Sword of the Sea. Take epic leaps and shred halfpipes on the Hoversword as you explore the remnants of an ancient atmospheric world.
12. Immortals of Aveum – Official Gameplay Trailer
Summon your power to defeat daunting enemies and towering beasts in #ImmortalsOfAveum. It’s you against a tyrant’s army. Unleash an incredible arsenal of spells to even the odds and save Aveum’s future. Pre-order now on https://store.playstation.com/en-us/p…
13. Granblue Fantasy: Relink – PlayStation Showcase Trailer
Take another look at Cygames’ upcoming action RPG, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, through this brand-new trailer!
14. Resident Evil 4 VR Mode – Teaser Trailer
Experience the ultimate immersive experience as Leon S. Kennedy takes on a grueling rescue mission! Coming as free DLC for the PlayStation®5 version of Resident Evil 4.
15. The Plucky Squire – Gameplay Trailer
Join Jot and his friends in their quest to rid the kingdom of the vile Humgrump as they leap off the page and into adventure.
16. Street Fighter 6 – Your Story Trailer
Stories don’t write themselves. Legends do. Step into World Tour with your avatar to meet the legendary characters who will inspire your journey in finding the meaning of true strength. Street Fighter 6 hits the scene on June 2 on PS5 & PS4. A new era is about to begin. Pre-order Now – https://www.playstation.com/en-us/gam…
17. Destiny 2: The Final Shape – Teaser Trailer
The final chapter of the Light & Darkness Saga is coming. For more, tune in to Bungie’s Destiny Showcase event, arriving on August 22. Discover more at destinythegame.com.
18. Ultros – Reveal Trailer
Delve into the depths of Ultros, a cosmic sci-fi exploration adventure, launching in 2024 on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. In this psychedelic tale from El Huervo, the creative visionary behind Hotline Miami, you wake up stranded on The Sarcophagus – a giant, cosmic uterus holding an ancient demonic being known as Ultros. Trapped in the eternal loop, you will have to explore The Sarcophagus and meet its inhabitants to understand the part you play in this cycle. Wishlist now: https://store.playstation.com/10003373
19. Marathon – Announce Trailer
From the creators of Halo and Destiny comes a new sci-fi PVP extraction shooter: Marathon. Discover more at marathonthegame.com.
20. Fairgame$ – CGI Reveal Trailer
Welcome to Fairgame$ – your chance to rob the rich and rebalance the scales. Fairgame$ is a competitive modern heist game where you team up to break into exotic locations and steal the cargo. The twist? You not only need to outsmart guards and security systems – you also compete against other teams. Crews that extract with the most loot and flair might just rise to the top of Fairgame$. Take it ’til you make it – who will you recruit first for your crew?
21. Concord – Teaser Trailer
Introducing Concord—a new PVP multiplayer first-person shooter from Firewalk Studios launching on PS5 and PC in 2024. To stay up to date, follow @PlayConcord on social media.
22. Synapse – Showcase Trailer
Watch the new gameplay trailer for Synapse coming to PS VR2 in July 2023. From the award-winning team behind Fracked, Phantom: Covert Ops and Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity comes the next generation of immersive VR action. Unleash your inner anti-hero with deadly weaponry in one hand and expressive telekinetic abilities in the other in a VR action-shooter experience created exclusively for PlayStation®VR2. In this latest trailer, the team reveal the launch window and exciting talent behind the game.
23. Arizona Sunshine 2 – Reveal Trailer
Dust off your shotgun and sharpen your machete. Accompanied by an all-new friend, Arizona Sunshine 2 takes you back to the limb-strewn deserts of post-apocalyptic Arizona in this gory, next-gen sequel to one of VR’s most-played games.
