Subscribe
News

J. Cole Drops ‘Might Delete Later’ LP, Shots Fired At Kendrick Lamar On “7 Minute Drill”

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

J. Cole is preparing for a big weekend in his home state as he is set to headline the closing night of the Dreamville Festival, but he had time to drop a new project. The North Carolina star released his Might Delete Later LP and the closing track features a response towards Kendrick Lamar and the recent “Big 3” jab.

J. Cole dropped Might Delete Later on Friday (April 5) ahead of the 2024 Dreamville Festival weekend and the 12-song project has features from Dreamville acts Ari Lennox and Bas, along with Young Dro, Central Cee, Cam’Ron, and Ab-Soul.

The one song that has everyone’s attention however is the closing track “7 Minute Drill,” the first response from J. Cole after Kendrick Lamar fired at Drake and Cole on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That” track from the pair’s collaborative album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU.

Early thoughts on the latest album from Cole are still coming in but most are focusing their energies on dissecting the “7 Minute Drill” track with some saying it was a light jab while others were underwhelmed.

Still, this is the first time the public has seen any manner of issues between the two and it’s clear that the battle is finally heating up. Drake still has yet to respond on wax but the Canadian superstar has made some defiant statements here and there while on his It’s All A Blur tour.

With J. Cole’s latest project and salvo against Kendrick Lamar, the social media streets are talking. We’ve got reactions from X listed below.

Check out Might Delete Later below as well.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

RELATED TAGS

Diss J. Cole Kendrick Lamar
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Don Pooh's Birthday Party - August 21, 2003
News

G-Dep Released From Prison After Serving 13 Years

Manhattan Skyline during sunset from Brooklyn with clear view of Brooklyn Bridge 12 items
News

Shook Ones: 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles The East Coast, New Yorkers Are Understandably Shaken

Big Daddy Kane & Ghostface - I Got Questions
News

Big Daddy Kane & Ghostface Killah Drop Gems On ‘I Got Questions’

Fast Food Giant Burger King
News

#BRUHNews: Racist Ohio Man Aims Gun At Burger King Worker Over Price Being Too Low

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 13 items
News

J. Cole Drops ‘Might Delete Later’ LP, Shots Fired At Kendrick Lamar On “7 Minute Drill”

Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GA
News

Future & Metro Boomin Announce ‘We Still Don’t Trust You’ Album Dropping Next Week

Trending Stories
Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Trill Burgers
News

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named in New Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partners

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
News

Juvenile Drops “400 Degreez” Video 25 Years After Its Release

X-Men '97
Television

Disney+’s ‘X-Men ’97’ Debuts To Record Streaming Numbers

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd “Young Metro,” Shakira & Cardi B “Punteria” & More | Daily Visuals 3.26.24

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close