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Fat Joe Alleges Cavaliers Pulled His Courtside Seats Before Game 4

Fat Joe, a longtime New York Knicks superfan, claims the Cleveland Cavaliers did him dirty ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Published on May 26, 2026
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Fat Joe, a longtime New York Knicks superfan, claims the Cleveland Cavaliers did him dirty ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Joey appeared on ESPN’s NBA Today to talk Knicks basketball, but during the conversation he also shared some frustration with the Cavaliers organization. According to Fat Joe, he found out he was no longer allowed to sit courtside for the game once the team realized he was rooting for the Knicks.

“I wanna say Cleveland, I have bad news. We had bought some courtside seats to the game and then, once they found out it was a superfan Fat Joe, they was like, ‘I can’t sit courtside. New York Knicks fans can’t sit courtside.'”

The Cavaliers later responded to the situation in a statement to the New York Post.

“Playoff courtside seating is governed by a specific agreement that prohibits the resale or transfer of tickets without approval. All courtside ticket holders are required to comply with the terms of the single-game playoff agreement.”

Joe later posted an Instagram Story showing his seats. While he wasn’t courtside, he still had a close view of the game as he watched the Knicks advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years.

Before New York secured the win, the Terror Squad rapper spoke on why he believes the city is overdue for another championship run.

“We haven’t won a chip in, what, 50 years? I mean, it’s time. We paid our dues. We cried like everybody.”

One thing’s for sure, San Antonio or Oklahoma City better have a courtside seat ready for Fat Joe.

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