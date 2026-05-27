SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni Review: Perfectly In The Middle

The Arctis Nova Pro Omni combines features from SteelSeries' higher-end headsets at a more affordable cost.

Exceptional sound quality and microphone performance provide an immersive gaming experience across various genres.

Simultaneous multi-device mixing and easy-swap batteries make the Arctis Nova Pro Omni a versatile and convenient choice.

Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni

SteelSeries continues to set itself apart from the competition in the gaming headset market with its latest offering, the Arctis Nova Pro Omni.

After shaking up the game and literally creating a new genre of gaming headsets with its luxurious $599 Arctis Nova Elite headset, SteelSeries is back with (in my best DJ Khaled voice) another one with the new Arctis Nova Pro Omni headset, and no surprise, these bad boys deliver.

With the Arctis Nova Pro Omni, SteelSeries aims to deliver a similar luxurious gaming audio experience at a lower price, but it’s still on the pricey side.

So let’s dive into what makes the Omini another win for SteelSeries.

The Nova Pro Omini Takes From Both The Nova Pro Wireless & Nova Elite

Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / SteelSeries

SteelSeries took what made both the Nova Pro Wireless and Nova Elite great and squeezed it into the sleek blue Nova Pro Omni.

Despite that, if you really wanted to compare Nova Pro Omni to one of those headsets it takes more of its cues from the Nova Pro Wireless estetic wise by featuring more affordable plastic design, ditching the metal accents, carbon fiber drivers and While the Pro Omni brings the Elite’s stellar feature set to a lower price tier, it does omit a few of the Elite’s ultra-premium physical traits. For instance, the Omni doesn’t include the Elite’s carbon fiber speaker drivers or secondary on-head microphones.

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But in the same breath, the Nova Pro Omni also takes some of the Nova Elite’s best features like high-res wireless audio, simultaneous multi-device mixing, ClearCast Pro Microphone, software integration, and the infinite power system, while sporting a metal headband paired with a floating strap to alleviate the pressure on the wearer.

Superior Sound & Mic Quality

Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

No surprise, but the Pro Omini delivers stellar sound quality, especially paired with Dolby Atmos or Windows Sonic, instantly immersing you in whatever game you decide to get lost in.

While knowing what to expect from SteelSeries, I was still blown away when playing games like Directive 8020, as Pro Omni made me feel as if I was on the Cassiopeia trying to evade the alien lifeform, or in the driver seat of one my vehicles from my garage as I drifted around corners in Forza Horizon 5.

The Pro Omni also comes in clutch when playing online shooters, letting you hear footsteps while feeling explosions and bullets whizzing past you.

If you’re using the companion app on your smartphone or Sonar on your PC, there are numerous audio profiles designed to enhance the experience of the games you play.

Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

The Clearcast Pro Microphone is also phenomenal, making your voice sound crisp and clear. My favorite feature, of course, is that it is retractable, making it perfect for outdoor use, but at times I definitely missed the secondary on-head microphones.

Multi-Device Switching Is The Standout Feature

Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

If I had to choose the standout feature, it would most definitely be simultaneous multi-device mixing. Now, yes, not many people need to be able to have their Xbox Series X, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and mobile phone all paired at the same time, but it’s cool to know you can do so with the Pro Omni’s powerful 3-port DAC.

Having the ability to instantly switch to each console through the DAC, using simultaneous 2.4GHz & Bluetooth 5.3, is absolutely clutch and, honestly, will have you asking why other gaming headsets don’t have this feature.

Final Verdict

Source: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / Arctis Nova Pro Omini

With the Arctis Nova Pro Omni, SteelSeries continues to expand its range of high-quality gaming headsets across different price points.

At $399.99, the Nova Pro Omni offers the more avid gamer a slightly more premium gaming headset experience than they would get from the $599.99 Pro Elite, which many are a tad apprehensive about swiping their card for.

The Nova Pro Omni sits perfectly in the middle, offering the best of both the Nova Pro and Nova Pro Elite without sacrificing much, except in design.

You still are getting what I feel is that exceptional sound SteelSeries has become synonymous with, the ability to connect to multiple devices and switch between them seamlessly, and a gaming headset that doesn’t look “dorky” and can serve as your everyday pair because they can easily make that transfer from the gaming room to the streets during your daily commutes.

Also, as with other SteelSeries headsets, comfort is there, and you never have to worry about them dying on you, thanks to the headset’s easy-swap batteries, with one always charging while the other is in the headset.

BUT if $399.99 is still a bit much, you can get the Arctis Nova Pro ($187.99) or the second-generation Arctis Nova 7 Wireless ($199.99). Both are worthy options to elevate your gaming experience, whether you’re online or playing alone.

So if you got it, to spend it, and want a premium gaming headset, I can say with the utmost confidence that the Nova Pro Omni is one purchase you won’t regret.