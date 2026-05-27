Subscribe
Close
Gaming

SteelSeries' Arctis Nova Pro Omni

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni Review: Perfectly In The Middle

The Nova Pro Omni sits perfectly in the middle, offering the best of both the Nova Pro and Nova Pro Elite without sacrificing much, except in design.

Published on May 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The Arctis Nova Pro Omni combines features from SteelSeries' higher-end headsets at a more affordable cost.
  • Exceptional sound quality and microphone performance provide an immersive gaming experience across various genres.
  • Simultaneous multi-device mixing and easy-swap batteries make the Arctis Nova Pro Omni a versatile and convenient choice.
Arctis Nova Pro Omini
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni

SteelSeries continues to set itself apart from the competition in the gaming headset market with its latest offering, the Arctis Nova Pro Omni.

After shaking up the game and literally creating a new genre of gaming headsets with its luxurious $599 Arctis Nova Elite headset, SteelSeries is back with (in my best DJ Khaled voice) another one with the new Arctis Nova Pro Omni headset, and no surprise, these bad boys deliver.

With the Arctis Nova Pro Omni, SteelSeries aims to deliver a similar luxurious gaming audio experience at a lower price, but it’s still on the pricey side.

So let’s dive into what makes the Omini another win for SteelSeries.

The Nova Pro Omini Takes From Both The Nova Pro Wireless & Nova Elite

Arctis Nova Pro Omini
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / SteelSeries

SteelSeries took what made both the Nova Pro Wireless and Nova Elite great and squeezed it into the sleek blue Nova Pro Omni.

Despite that, if you really wanted to compare Nova Pro Omni to one of those headsets it takes more of its cues from the Nova Pro Wireless estetic wise by featuring more affordable plastic design, ditching the metal accents, carbon fiber drivers and While the Pro Omni brings the Elite’s stellar feature set to a lower price tier, it does omit a few of the Elite’s ultra-premium physical traits. For instance, the Omni doesn’t include the Elite’s carbon fiber speaker drivers or secondary on-head microphones.

But in the same breath, the Nova Pro Omni also takes some of the Nova Elite’s best features like high-res wireless audio, simultaneous multi-device mixing, ClearCast Pro Microphone, software integration, and the infinite power system, while sporting a metal headband paired with a floating strap to alleviate the pressure on the wearer.

Superior Sound & Mic Quality

Arctis Nova Pro Omini
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

No surprise, but the Pro Omini delivers stellar sound quality, especially paired with Dolby Atmos or Windows Sonic, instantly immersing you in whatever game you decide to get lost in.

While knowing what to expect from SteelSeries, I was still blown away when playing games like Directive 8020, as Pro Omni made me feel as if I was on the Cassiopeia trying to evade the alien lifeform, or in the driver seat of one my vehicles from my garage as I drifted around corners in Forza Horizon 5.

The Pro Omni also comes in clutch when playing online shooters, letting you hear footsteps while feeling explosions and bullets whizzing past you.

If you’re using the companion app on your smartphone or Sonar on your PC, there are numerous audio profiles designed to enhance the experience of the games you play.

Arctis Nova Pro Omini
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

The Clearcast Pro Microphone is also phenomenal, making your voice sound crisp and clear. My favorite feature, of course, is that it is retractable, making it perfect for outdoor use, but at times I definitely missed the secondary on-head microphones.

Multi-Device Switching Is The Standout Feature

Arctis Nova Pro Omini
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

If I had to choose the standout feature, it would most definitely be simultaneous multi-device mixing. Now, yes, not many people need to be able to have their Xbox Series X, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and mobile phone all paired at the same time, but it’s cool to know you can do so with the Pro Omni’s powerful 3-port DAC.

Having the ability to instantly switch to each console through the DAC, using simultaneous 2.4GHz & Bluetooth 5.3, is absolutely clutch and, honestly, will have you asking why other gaming headsets don’t have this feature.

Final Verdict

Arctis Nova Pro Omini
Source: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / Arctis Nova Pro Omini

With the Arctis Nova Pro Omni, SteelSeries continues to expand its range of high-quality gaming headsets across different price points.

At $399.99, the Nova Pro Omni offers the more avid gamer a slightly more premium gaming headset experience than they would get from the $599.99 Pro Elite, which many are a tad apprehensive about swiping their card for.

The Nova Pro Omni sits perfectly in the middle, offering the best of both the Nova Pro and Nova Pro Elite without sacrificing much, except in design.

You still are getting what I feel is that exceptional sound SteelSeries has become synonymous with, the ability to connect to multiple devices and switch between them seamlessly, and a gaming headset that doesn’t look “dorky” and can serve as your everyday pair because they can easily make that transfer from the gaming room to the streets during your daily commutes.

Also, as with other SteelSeries headsets, comfort is there, and you never have to worry about them dying on you, thanks to the headset’s easy-swap batteries, with one always charging while the other is in the headset.

BUT if $399.99 is still a bit much, you can get the Arctis Nova Pro ($187.99) or the second-generation Arctis Nova 7 Wireless ($199.99). Both are worthy options to elevate your gaming experience, whether you’re online or playing alone.

So if you got it, to spend it, and want a premium gaming headset, I can say with the utmost confidence that the Nova Pro Omni is one purchase you won’t regret.

Related Tags

Headphones HHW Gaming video games

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

    Trump Shares AI Photo Of Obama's Jailhouse Mugshot, Outrage Ensues

    Cassius Life
    ONE Musicfest 2025

    Ray J Suffers Savage Second-Round KO To Supa Hot Fire In MMA Match Months After Claiming He 'Didn’t Have Long To Live'

    Bossip
    Lupita Nyong'o x ELLE

    Blazing Beauty Lupita Nyong'o Breezily Brushes Off ‘Odyssey’ Casting Critics---'I'm Not Spending My Time Thinking Of A Defense'

    Bossip
    Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings

    Caitlin Clark's Children's Book Cover Sparks Heated Race Debate

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    17 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Ray J Knocked Out By Supa Hot Fire During Struggle MMA Debut At ‘Brand Risk 14’ Event

    Comment
    13 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    MAGA Outrage Ensues After Quinta Brunson Lands Role As Betty Boop

    Comment
    Birthday Bash XXX
    15 Items
    Hip-Hop Wired x Birthday Bash ATL  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Best Moments From Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash ATL 2026

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    12 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Drake Bud Adin Ross Allegedly Asked To Bond Out Racist Streamer Chud The Builder

    Comment
    Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Rich Paul On Drake & LeBron James Relationship, “People Can Reconcile Their Differences”

    Comment
    Trending
    Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Drake Is On Pace To Make History After Dropping Three Albums In One Night

    Comment
    Jay Z In Concert
    jay-z  |  Written By Weso

    Road To The Roots Picnic: JAŸ-Z’s Long History With Philly Comes Full Circle

    Comment
    Ant Jefe
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    ‘No Jumper’ Co-Host Ant Jefe Arrested For Murder In Los Angeles

    Comment
    NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

    Comment
    Rob Base Portrait Shoot
    10 Items
    Music  |  Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

    “It Takes Two” Rapper Rob Base Dead At 59, Hip-Hop Globe Reacts

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close