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Our Favorite Looks From The Baddies of Birthday Bash XXX

She's The Birthday! Our Favorite Looks From The Baddies of Birthday Bash XXX

Published on May 26, 2026
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  • The concert featured performances by top Atlanta artists, celebrating the city's music scene.
  • Female attendees and personalities displayed a range of stylish, eye-catching outfits.
  • The event brought together Atlanta's sports, music, and media personalities in a vibrant display of local talent and pride.
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Memorial Day Weekend was one for the books in the ATL as Hot 107.9 hosted its 30th annual Birthday Bash ATL concert at State Farm Arena. With performances by T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Soulja Boy and more, the show served as a celebration of the culture, community, and sounds that shaped the city. But while the fellas definitely represented, the ladies of Birthday Bash were showstoppers in their own right!

RELATED: The South Got Somethin’ To Say: Everything You Missed at BIRTHDAY BASH XXX

From casual cuties to high fashion hotties, there was something for everyone to peep at! Needless to say, the girlies definitely proved one thing: They’re the BIRTHDAY!

Check out some of our favorite looks below!

Keyshia Ka’oir

Keyshia Ka'oir - Birthday Bash XXX Fashion
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

You already know Mrs. Guwop had to support her man in stunning fashion, opting for a monochromatic look. From the hair down to the boots, the burgundy hue made her a standout… along with the ice, of course.

DJ Misses

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Posted On The Corner’s DJ Misses represented for Hot 107.9 with the station’s custom jersey, styled with a pair of classic red hot pants and a cross belt. Add some blonde box braids and some gold jewelry, and it’s clear that she was having a time!

Daysha Taylor

Daysha Taylor - Birthday Bash XXX Fashion
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

As this year’s winner of Hot 107.9’s Who’s Hot competition, Daysha Taylor opened the show with a cute, yet classic look. The Taylor Girlz lyricist struck out on her own with some fashion-forward cutout denim jeans with a white top and Timbs.

YK Niece

YK Niece - Birthday Bash XXX Fashion
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

As the lone female performer of the main show, YK Niece had a lot to prove. She did just that, rocking a fresh jersey look with a beat face and ponytail with side bang. It was casual with the right amount of edginess to make it pop on the big stage.

MiAsia Symone

MiAsia Symone - Birthday Bash XXX Fashion
Source: Amir Gray / R1 Digital

Another stylish lady of the Hot crew, midday personality MiAsia Symone gave new-age Aaliyah vibes with leather color-block cargo pants and custom Nike Air Force 1s. A honey-blonde bussdown and gold jewelry complete the look.

Lore’l

Lore'l of The Morning Hustle - Birthday Bash XXX Fashion
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Lore’l of The Morning Hustle adds a pop of color with a fun, electric-blue short ‘do and nails, breaking up the Hot uniform. Add a white tee, pearl clothespins, black bubble skirt and vintage handbag, and you have a sporty-stylish fit that definitely turned heads.

Tiny & Heiress Harris

Tiny & Heiress Harris - Birthday Bash XXX Fashion
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

You know we are fans of a mother-daughter slay! Tiny Harris mixed sexy and sporty with a monochromatic look, featuring a lace bustier and leopard-print track pants. Meanwhile, Heiress complimented her mom with a pink leopard print tracksuit with blue accents – which stood out during her surprise pop-out during Papa TIP’s set at Birthday Bash!

Zonnique

Zonnique Pullins - Birthday Bash XXX Fashion
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

This OMG Girl also kept it comfy & cute to watch the fam in action. Zonnique rocked out with a cropped, airbrushed tee, baggy jeans, and a casual updo to enjoy the Old Atlanta vibes.

Mandii B & DJ Jazzy T

Mandii B & DJ Jazzy T - Birthday Bash XXX Fashion
Source: Amir Gray / R1 Digital

The hosts of Hot 107.9’s weekend show Off The Clock showed off their individual touches to the Hot jersey. Mandii B rocked black denim parachute pants & stylish red boots, while DJ Jazzy T kept it hip hop with denim shorts, custom AF1s and Black Ray-Bans.

The Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream - Birthday Bash XXX Fashion
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Fresh off of their win over the Phoenix Mercury Sunday night, Atlanta Dream teammates Rhyne Howard, Angel Reese, Naz Hillmon & Allisha Gray celebrated at the big show. From Angel & Naz’s sexy styles to Allisha and Rhyne’s casual chic, these players are stunners both on and off the court!

DJ Princess Cut

DJ Princess Cut - Birthday Bash XXX Fashion
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Here’s proof that just a little bit of glitter goes a long way! DJ Princess Cut adds some sparkle to her Hot jersey that danced bright under the lights. With the extra on the jersey, she kept the rest of the look classic with a cheerleader skirt and bangles.

Jigi Deniro

Jigi Deniro - Birthday Bash XXX Fashion
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

The newest member of the Hot roster, Jigi Deniro, held it down in the Hennessy Media Lounge with red flare pants, adorned with mirror accents for a retro look.

DJ Monae

DJ Monae - Birthday Bash XXX Fashion
Source: Amir Gray / R1 Digital

DJ Monae kept it street & sassy, pairing her Hot jersey with Timbs, black denim skirt and waist-length cornrows. Such a Hot look for the hottest event in the ATL!

She's The Birthday! Our Favorite Looks From The Baddies of Birthday Bash XXX was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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