French Montana & Max B “Go Ladies,” Rapsody “Back In My Bag” & More | Daily Visuals 5.27.26

For the last few weeks, French Montana and Max B have been going hard, releasing new work to reintroduce Max to a new generation of Hip-Hoppers. And in the process have been revisiting classic cuts to create new tunes to get down to, as it’s basically brand new to anyone in their twenties.

Continuing the formula, French and Max B come through with some new visuals to “Go Ladies,” which takes a sample from the classic “Planet Rock” and takes French and Max to an underground skating rink where the vibe is off the charts, the lights are dim, and the ladies seem like they were born a little before or after 1999. Just sayin.’

Rapsody, meanwhile, continues to prove she’s one of the sharpest MCs in the game (whether man or woman) and in her clip to “Back In My Bag,” the gritty rapper assembles a crew of blacked out soldiers and gets things bumping at an arena where only they hold court. She doesn’t get enough props if you ask us.

Check out the rest of today’s drops, including work from Young M.A, Chip Fu featuring Busta Rhymes, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA & MAX B – “GO, LADIES”

RAPSODY – “BACK IN MY BAG”

YOUNG M.A – “360 FREESTYLE”

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CHIP FU FT. BUSTA RHYMES – “HAVE MERCY”

HIT-BOY – “FRANCHISE BOY”

K CAMP FT. REESE LAFLARE – “GENTLEMEN”

ROB49 – “HOW I’M LIVIN”

SHEFF G – “EAT, WORK, PRAY”

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Photo: Getty