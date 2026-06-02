Rapsody “Please Don’t Cry (Brazil),” The-Dream “Bring That Body” & More | Daily Visuals 6.1.26

Source: Nagina Lane / iOne Digital

For a lot of us Hip-Hoppers we didn’t know how gully it was down in Brazil until we watched City of God in the early 2000’s and learned sh*t was real in the field. While most people have returned to thinking Brazil is all about beaches and beautiful people, Rapsody is here to remind y’all it’s deeper than that.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Please Don’t Cry (Brazil),” Rap heads down to the largest country in South America to show us some of their street culture and how they live before performing on stage for her adoring fans who welcome her with open arms as she shows them how Americans do when they’re on the mic. We wonder if she took time to head down to the City of God. Just sayin.’

On the R&B tip, The-Dream gets a mental health check and for his clip to “Bring That Body,” the crooner from The A gets in a therapy session where he opens up about how love effects his life as he kicks it with a gang of women at a party showing that he seemingly likes to have multiple options. Having too many women would drive any man to therapy.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Vybz Kartel, Killah Priest, and more.

RAPSODY – “PLEASE DON’T CRY (BRAZIL)”

THE-DREAM – “BRING THAT BODY”

VYBZ KARTEL – “GOD AND TIME”

KILLAH PRIEST – “4 LIVING CREATURES”

SAUCE WALKA – “GHETTO GOSPEL 4”

LOE SHIMMY – “BODY DANGEROUS”

NEEK BUCKS & KOCKY KA – “MORE WINS THAN LOSSES”

JAE MILLZ – “GET EM TF OUTTA HERE”