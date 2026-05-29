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UFC 6 Unveils Deep Dive Breakdown Of Game Modes

EA Sports shared a new Deep Dive on May 28 to delve further into the upcoming UFC 6 game modes, including a new mode, The Legacy.

Published on May 28, 2026
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UFC 6 Deep Dive Game Modes

UFC fight fans who are eagerly awaiting the drop of EA Sports’ UFC 6 won’t have much longer to wait, and the company teased out more details. In a new Deep Dive, a breakdown of UFC 6’s game modes was unveiled.

On Thursday (May 28), EA Sports shared its latest Deep Dive, focused primarily on four main modes: The Legacy, UFC Career Mode, Hall of Legends, and The Gym.

New to the UFC video game franchise is The Legacy mode, which serves as the lead-up to UFC Career Mode. It follows the career development of Chris Carter, a collegiate wrestler locked in a rivalry with another talented mixed martial arts prospect who trains at the same gym. Carter’s journey from backyard brawls to the UFC main stage is the arc that’s followed.

From there, UFC 6 takes fans into UFC Career Mode once The Legacy’s rolls credits. Here is where players can create a fighter with all the flair and physical characteristics as they chase gold and glory inside the Octagon.

Hall of Legends modes take players on a detailed journey into the lives, training regimens, and philosophies of three of the promotion’s beloved fighters in Max Holloway, Alex Pereira, and Zhang Weili. Each of these fighters is indeed legendary within the UFC, with Holloway’s hard-nosed fighting style, Pereira’s massive power, and Weili’s legacy as the first Chinese fighter to win a championship, all certain to be at the center of the stories told.

Lastly, The Gym mode gives players an opportunity to create a full roster of fighters, managing their career arcs, customization, tracking progression, collecting Punch Cards, and more.

Also new for this year, UFC 6 will be crossplay-compatible between both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

UFC 6 will be released worldwide on June 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with early access granted on June 12 to players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition of the title.

Learn more here

Learn more about the game modes in the Deep Dive in the video below.

Photo: EA SPORTS

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