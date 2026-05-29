Subscribe
Close
News

"Students For Trump" Founder Arrested For Domestic Assault

On Brand: “Students For Trump” Founder Arrested For Domestic Assault

Ryan Fournier, co-founder of the “Students For Trump” group, was arrested for an alleged domestic assault in Washington, D.C.

Published on May 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NEWS: JAN 03 Save America Tour
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The co-founder and chairman of the “Students For Trump” group, Ryan Fournier, was arrested early Tuesday morning (May 26) and now faces criminal charges of committing domestic assault. It marks the second such alleged incident for Fournier in less than two years.

According to reports, the incident between Fournier and a young woman took place at The Apartments at CityCenter, a luxury complex in downtown Washington D.C. The arrest report shows that Fournier was detained for simple assault and attempted threats to do bodily harm.

The report from the Metropolitan Police Department contained a statement from the unnamed woman, who said that she and Fournier were dating for a couple of months and that she was visiting him from out of town. She said Fournier had been drinking, and that she was trying to get him off of the floor.

At that point, she claimed Fournier “started swinging his fists at her and struck her in the face with a closed fist two or three times.” The victim also stated that Fournier had a knife but didn’t use it. A witness on the scene, who said he was Fournier’s roommate, told police that Fournier yelled violent threats at the victim such as “Do you want to die today?” 

The victim and the first witness fled to the bathroom as Fournier raged, according to another roommate who left before police had arrived. In records from the D.C. Supreme Court, Fournier pleaded not guilty at an arraignment hearing. The presiding judge issued a stay-away order for Fournier and a preliminary hearing on July 7.

Fournier founded “Students For Trump” in 2015 along with John Lambert. The group would be responsible for the
rise in support for President Donald Trump during his first presidential campaign, and work with the late Charlie Kirk’s
Turning Point USA in boosting the ranks of young conservatives nationwide.

The self-described podcast host and commentator has had multiple run-ins with the law. In 2023, he was arrested in North Carolina after allegedly striking his then-girlfriend with a pistol. Those charges would be dropped that December. Fournier was also arrested for driving under the influence in 2021 in North Carolina. Those charges would get dismissed, but he also incurred another DWI charge in 2024 which got him 12 months of probation.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful People In Media Sponsored By The History Channel

    Gayle King’s Ex Speaks Out After She Revisits Affair That Ended Their Marriage

    Cassius Life
    Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 6, 2026

    Jaÿ-Z Just Gave Sneaker Brand Brooks Running A Major Cosign With His Latest Fit

    Cassius Life

    'Hot Ones': Smooching Sweeties Keke Palmer & Sean Evans Spark Romance Rumors, Keke's Mom Approves Of The Spicy Wing Wooing

    Bossip
    Web Summit Qatar 2026 - Day Two

    An 'Ultimatum' From Khloé Kardashian Led To Triflin' Tristan Thompson Getting A Vasectomy: 'I Already Have Enough Baby Moms'

    Bossip
    Trending
    13 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    MAGA Outrage Ensues After Quinta Brunson Lands Role As Betty Boop

    Comments
    Birthday Bash XXX
    15 Items
    Hip-Hop Wired x Birthday Bash ATL  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Best Moments From Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash ATL 2026

    Comments
    NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

    Comments
    Soulja Boy Answer's The Million Dollar Question, Did Drake Bite His Swag Again?
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Soulja Boy Answers The Million Dollar Question: Did Drake Bite His Swag Again?

    Comments
    Rob Base Portrait Shoot
    10 Items
    Music  |  Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

    “It Takes Two” Rapper Rob Base Dead At 59, Hip-Hop Globe Reacts

    Comments
    Trending
    2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    The Alchemist Defines His Views On Israel And Palestine

    Comments
    Trump Mobile
    12 Items
    Tech  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Reporter Says Trump Mobile Phone “Kinda Looks Like A Urine Sample” During Scathing Review

    Comments
    Jay Z In Concert
    jay-z  |  Written By Weso

    Road To The Roots Picnic: JAŸ-Z’s Long History With Philly Comes Full Circle

    Comments
    Reserve Cup Miami 2026 - January 24
    50 cent  |  Written By Weso

    Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent, Offering Some Money To Clean His Yacht

    Comments
    Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Emirates NBA Cup
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Top5 Denies Drake OVO Chain Claims, Sends Warning To Joe Budden

    Comments

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close