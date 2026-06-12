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Wu-Tang Clan Brings Shaolin To MSG For NBA Finals Halftime Show

Published on June 12, 2026
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2026 NBA Finals - Game Four
Source: Al Bello / Getty

The Knicks were down bad at halftime, then Wu-Tang Clan pulled up to Madison Square Garden and apparently changed the whole energy in the building.

As per Billboard, the legendary Staten Island collective hit the hardwood during halftime of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, giving MSG a true New York moment in the middle of the biggest basketball stage. Forget a regular halftime show. This was Shaolin in the Garden with the Knicks’ season vibes hanging in the balance.

RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and Masta Killa were among the Wu members who reportedly took part in the performance, bringing the Clan’s signature grit to center court while the Knicks were staring at what looked like a very ugly night. The group ran through classics including “Bring Da Ruckus,” “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing Ta F’ Wit,” “Method Man” and “C.R.E.A.M.,” all records that probably sound even better when they are echoing through Madison Square Garden during the NBA Finals. And then things got very Knicks, but in the good way for once.

New York entered halftime trailing big, with San Antonio looking like they were about to walk out of MSG with the series tied. At one point, the Spurs’ lead grew to 29 points, which usually means fans start checking train times and pretending they were not emotionally invested. Instead, the Knicks came out after halftime like somebody played “Protect Ya Neck” in the locker room and told them the entire city was watching.

The comeback was ridiculous. The Garden went from nervous energy to full chaos as the Knicks clawed their way back into the game, eventually pulling off a 107-106 win that pushed their NBA Finals lead to 3-1. Depending on who you ask, it was elite basketball, a historic collapse by the Spurs, or Wu-Tang restoring order to the five boroughs in real time.

Method Man even reportedly left the floor with a “Knicks in five” message, and after the way Game 4 ended, that no longer sounds like just hometown confidence. The Knicks now head to San Antonio for Game 5 on Saturday with a chance to close out the series and bring New York its first NBA championship in decades.

Of course, social media immediately did what social media does. Once the comeback was complete, fans started giving Wu-Tang unofficial credit for shifting the momentum. Was it coaching? Was it defense? Was it clutch shot-making? Sure. But was it also the power of hearing “C.R.E.A.M.” at MSG while the Knicks were fighting for their lives? New Yorkers are absolutely going to say yes.

The halftime performance also added another chapter to what has already been a very celebrity-heavy Finals run at Madison Square Garden. Cardi B performed during Game 3, Spike Lee has been front and center as always, and the building has basically turned into the most expensive block party in Manhattan.

Still, Wu-Tang performing during a Knicks NBA Finals game at MSG just hits different. Staten Island, Shaolin, the Garden, the orange and blue, and a wild comeback that already feels like it will be talked about forever if the Knicks finish the job.

Game 5 goes down Saturday in San Antonio. If New York closes it out, expect plenty of Wu-Tang references on the timeline.

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