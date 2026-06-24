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Alexis Wilkins Clowned On Social Media

No Milli Vanilli, No Problem: Kash Patel’s Girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins Will Perform At Trump’s Struggle Freedom 250 Rally

Wilkins announced on X (formerly Twitter) that she will be the "featured performer" at the June 24 kick-off rally for the Great American State Fair.

Published on June 24, 2026
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  • Wilkins announced on X (formerly Twitter) that she will be the "featured performer" at the June 24 kick-off rally for the Great American State Fair.
  • Of course, the internet has been having a field day with the announcement, pointing to how unethical and ridiculous Wilkin's performance at the Trump event is.
Kash Patel Sworn-In As FBI Director
Chip Somodevilla / Alexis Wilkins / Kash Patel

Donald Trump’s struggle Freedom 250 MAGA Rally/concert has found its musical act: none other than Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins.

Yup, you read that correctly: DEI Hire FBI Director Kash Patel’s MAGA girlfriend will be bringing her “Musical talents” to Trump’s great MAGA Rally, which is now the replacement for his now-dead Freedom 250 Music Festival.

Wilkins announced on X (formerly Twitter) that she will be the “featured performer” at the June 24 kick-off rally for the Great American State Fair.

Of course, the internet has been having a field day with the announcement, pointing to how unethical and ridiculous Wilkin’s performance at the Trump event is.

“Is this parody or are they actually letting the Israeli honeypot perform?” one person wrote on X.

Another user pointed out that the Babylon Bibi, a satirical website, accurately called Wilkins a performer.

Another reaction said, “America’s 250th anniversary and the best they could do is Kash Patel’s girlfriend… Smh.”

“Kash Patel’s country-singer girlfriend will be performing on the National Mall, apparently at the concert that Martina McBride and Milli Vanilli dropped out of,” said another user on X.

Another social media user wrote, “@FBIDirectorKash’s girlfriend is the FEATURED performer for this Freedom 250 event, huh? They couldn’t even get a D-list artist?”

Trump’s failure to secure actual musical talent for the Freedom 250 Concert was put on blast after Former President Barack Obama had everyone and their mama at the opening of his presidential library on Chicago’s South Side.

Welp.

You can see more reactions below.

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