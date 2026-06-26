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Jalen Brunson Throws Cold Water On Knicks Visiting The White House

King Of New York, Jalen Brunson Throws Cold Water On The Possibility Of The Knicks Visiting Donald Trump’s White House

Published on June 26, 2026
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New York Knicks Ticker-Tape Victory Parade in New York City
Source: Gary Hershorn / Getty

Following the New York Knicks historic Championship run in the 2026 NBA playoffs, team owner and proud Trump supporter James Dolan made it clear that the organization had accepted Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House and would indeed be heading to Washington to visit his dear friend regardless of how the fan base (and most of America) feels about the wannabe dictator-in-chief.

While many reminded the Knicks team that they are not obliged to follow through with the owner’s intentions, team captain and King of New York, Jalen Brunson doesn’t seem like he needs any reminding of that fact.

According to New York Mag, it seems like James Dolan might’ve jumped the gun or might’ve just been speaking for himself when he made the statement as King Brunson threw some doubt on the players meeting with Donald Trump in Washington. In an interview with The Intelligencer, Jalen Brunson was asked about the traditional championship winning sports team visiting the White House, the NBA Finals MVP didn’t exactly go along with Jame Dolan’s plans.

Per New York Mag:

Dolan publicly accepted the president’s invitation, which would make the Knicks the first NBA champion to visit while Trump is in office. Hours before Dolan’s announcement, Brunson appeared noncommittal when I asked about a White House trip. “We haven’t discussed it,” Brunson said. “But as a team, we’ll discuss it and we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

With reports circulating that Donald Trump is the only person in America taking the experimental drug, Retatrutide to keep him from kicking the bucket, the Knick’s might be able to “run out the clock” and avoid even having to have that conversation, but knowing James Dolan he might press the issue because as we all know, he loves his President and knows he’s living on borrowed time.

The majority of Knicks fans meanwhile hope the team declines the invitation as it would only mar their championship legacy as they’d become thee only NBA team to visit the White House while Donald Trump was in office. Now that’s a title that no NBA team wants. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think about Jalen Brunson’s response to visiting The White House? Let us know in the comments section below.

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Jalen Brunson New York Knicks White House

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