Subscribe
Close
Gaming

Xbox Series X & Series S Get Another Price Hike

Regarding The XBOX Series X & Series S, Yesterday’s Price, Is Not Today’s Price

The reasoning for the price hike: the RAM shortage due to the AI boom.

Published on June 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Xbox raises prices of Series X/S consoles by $100-$150 due to component shortages and inflation.
  • Xbox introduces 'Buy Now, Pay Later' and 0% APR financing to make consoles more accessible.
  • Reactions from fans are mostly negative, with concerns about the increasing cost of gaming.
Xbox Series X Console
Future Publishing / Xbox

Microsoft is not moving consoles, but that’s not stopping the company from raising the prices of the Xbox Series X and Series S…AGAIN.

Yup, you read that correctly: after current XBOX CEO Asha Sharma openly admitted that the current consoles cost too much, XBOX is jacking up the price of its current consoles so much that it ccan’teven sell them at the moment.

In a blog post, XBOX announced an increase of “$100 for 512 GB models and US $150 for 1 TB models.” he company also announced it will be “sunsetting “the 2 TB model.

The reasoning for the price hike: the RAM shortage due to the AI boom.

Per Xbox Wire:

Last October, we increased XBOX console price by $20-$70 in the U.S. We hoped another price increase would not be necessary, and we have spent the last several months working with suppliers on options. Unfortunately, console storage and memory prices have increased by more than 2.5x and we expect another doubling by the fall of 2027. The entire consumer electronics industry is struggling with the current components crisis, but the effects are particularly hard on consoles. Unlike phones, computers, speakers, and other consumer devices, consoles are typically not sold at a profit, but instead for less than they cost to make.

XBOX Announced New Financial Programs To Help You Secure A Console Without Going Broke

Knowing that consoles now cost too damn much, XBOX did share financial programs to help you secure an XBOX, that’s if you still want one.

  • Buy Now, Pay Later: We’ve made it easier for players to use Buy Now, Pay Later options on eligible XBOX hardware purchases at Microsoft Stores, allowing you to break up your payment into predictable, short-term, interest-free installments.
  • Interest-Free Financing: We are working with partners to let players purchase eligible XBOX hardware at 0% APR financing for up to 12 months, giving players more flexibility with lower monthly payments and more budgeting control.
  • Previously Played Consoles: We are working with retail partners on new programs to provide previously played consoles at lower prices. Players who are ready to upgrade or no longer use their console will be able to trade it in with participating retail partners for cash or store credit. Those consoles will then be made available at lower prices for players.
  • Certified Refurbished Consoles: XBOX Certified Refurbished Consoles are available at Microsoft Stores for up to US$100 off MSRP.

The Asha Sharma Honeymoon At XBOX Is Over

When Asha Sharma took over as XBOX CEO, she hit the ground running, announcing a slew of changes, including that XBOX Game Pass was too expensive and would get a price cut. She got rid of “Xbox Gaming” and resurrected the original XBOX branding.

The goodwill has come to a screeching halt following the XBOX Games Showcase, which, looking back now, seemed like an upfront for the company.

Sharma and co. announced a return to console exclusivity by snatching back Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution, keeping both titles off the PS5 console.

Then, in another strange move, Senua, a new game from Ninja Theory, was announced while knowing it was actively trying to find a way to unload the studio without having to shutter it completely.

Combine this with the news of price hikes, XBOX hardware sales falling to the lowest level ever recorded for the month, it’s a rough time to be an Xbox fan.

You can see reactions to the Series X and Series S price going up again below.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming microsoft video games Xbox

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York - June 05, 2026

Lizzo’s New Album Goes Double Wood

Cassius Life
BASKET-FRA-LBN-MONACO-PARIS

Jaylen Brown Blasts ESPN, Stephen A. Smith As Celtics Trade Rumors Swirl

Cassius Life
6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 150

Bossip
MTV 2024 Video Music Awards

Angela Simmons Gets Real About Losing Virginity At 28, Death Of Sutton Tennyson & More On 'Club Shay Shay'

Bossip
Trending
FRANCE-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-ANNIVERSARY-VERSAILLES
12 Items
Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Comments
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
A pair of white sneakers with blue and orange accents, featuring the "NYC" logo and the number "26" printed on the sides.
2 Items
Sneakers  |  Written By Martin Berrios

Nike’s New Air Force 1 Low Pays Homage To The New York Knicks

Comments
President Trump Attends G7 Summit In Evian, France
13 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Calls For The 25th Amendment Grow After Donald Trump Is Caught Wandering During G7 Summit Photo Op

Comments
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Muni Long Reveals Lupus Battle Led To Double Lung Transplant

Comments
Trending
Two people, a woman in a red sequined dress holding a gun and a man in a gray suit, standing in front of a neon "Ocean View Hotel" sign.
26 Items
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Rockstar Games Reveals ‘GTA 6’s Price & Preorder Bonuses

Comments
Three individuals wearing casual clothing, one wearing a jersey with the number 5 and the text "LAREEZY", another wearing a fur coat, and the third with a serious expression.
13 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

XXL Freshman Class Of 2026: An Old Head’s Guide To The New Wave Of Hip-Hop

Comments
'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Comments
Vice President Vance Attends US-Iran Peace Talks In Switzerland
12 Items
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

JD Vance Gets Played By Iranian Negotiators

Comments
Donald Trump Sums Up G7 Summit
16 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump’s Mental Fitness Questioned Following Absurd G7 Summit Speech

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close