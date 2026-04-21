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Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Gets A Price Cut, Gamers Are Happy

Asha Sharma Is Cooking: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Gets A Price Cut Thanks To ‘Call of Duty’ No Longer Launching On The Service

While Sharma says the price cut is a result of Game Pass Ultimate becoming "too expensive," many also add that it's because future 'Call of Duty' games will no longer launch day one on the service.

Published on April 21, 2026
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  • As of today, Game Pass Ultimate is no longer $29.99 a month and will cost $22.99 a month. PC Game Pass will also see a price cut from $16.49 to $13.99 a month.
  • Current Call of Duty games will remain on the service while future games will launch "about a year later," according to Sharma.
  • Gamers are reacting positively to the news of the Game Pass Ultimate price cut.
Xbox Games Pass Ultimate Price Change
Xbox / Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

So far, new Xbox CEO, Asha Sharma, is cooking as she continues to push the company in a new direction following Phil Spencer’s retirement and Sarah Bond’s departure.

In what is some very positive news, Asha Sharma announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is getting a price cut. While Sharma says the price cut is a result of Game Pass Ultimate becoming “too expensive,” many also add that it’s because future Call of Duty games will no longer launch day one on the subscription service.

Current Call of Duty games will remain on the service while future games will launch “about a year later,” according to Sharma.

As of today, Game Pass Ultimate is no longer $29.99 a month and will cost $22.99 a month. PC Game Pass will also see a price cut from $16.49 to $13.99 a month.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) announcing the price change, Sharma wrote:

Game Pass Ultimate has become too expensive for too many players. Starting today, we’re dropping the price from $29.99 to $22.99/month. Future Call of Duty titles will no longer join Game Pass Ultimate on day one. They will join this tier the following holiday after launch (about a year later). Current Call of Duty titles will remain available to Ultimate subscribers. We’ll keep learning and evolving Game Pass to better match what matters to players.

This announcement follows the publication of a leaked internal memo in which Sharma touched on the service being too expensive.

With the price of Game Pass Ultimate being cut, that only leaves the idea of Xbox ditching its current multi-platform strategy and returning to having exclusive first-party games to entice gamers to buy its hardware, which is currently struggling.

We shall see if Sharma returns to that formula.

Gamers are reacting positively to the news of the Game Pass Ultimate price cut.

You can see those reactions below.

This Sounds Like A Plan

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