Subscribe
Close
Tech

The Prices For Several Apple Products Are Going Up

The RAMpocalypse: Apple Raises Prices On Several Products, The iPhone Is Safe For Now

Tim Cook kissing Donald Trump's orange a** wasn't enough to shield the company that Steve Jobs built from the incoming RAMpocalypse.

Published on June 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • For now, the iPhone has been spared a price hike, but we won't be shocked if that changes when Apple announces the new entry in its flagship smartphone lineup.
  • According to Polymarket, Apple lost $268,000,000,000 in market cap following the price hike announcement.
  • As expected, the reactions are pouring in, and people are not reacting positively to the news that they will be paying more for Apple devices.
The Prices For Several Apple Products Are Going Up
NurPhoto / Apple

To quote the great Stephen Strange, aka Dr. Strange, “we’re in the Endgame now.” Apple, which has claimed that it has been absorbing high memory prices, is now jacking up the price of its products.

Tim Cook kissing Donald Trump’s orange a** wasn’t enough to shield the company that Steve Jobs built from the incoming RAMpocalypse.

Apple shared that prices are increasing on a number of its products, and they are:

MacBook Neo: Increased to $699 (up from $599).
MacBook Air (512GB): Increased to $1,299 (up from $1,099).
MacBook Pro (1TB): Increased to $1,999 (up from $1,699).
iPad Air (128GB): Increased to $749 (up from $599).
iPad Mini: Increased by $100.
Apple TV 4K went up to $199 (from $129), HomePod rose to $349 (from $299), Vision Pro increased by $200 to $3,699, and M3 Ultra Mac Studio went up by $1,300. iPad Pro was originally $999 and is now $1199.

Bruh.

For now, the iPhone has been spared a price hike, but we won’t be shocked if that changes when Apple announces the new entry in its flagship smartphone lineup.

According to Polymarket, Apple lost $268,000,000,000 in market cap following the price hike announcement.

Social Media Is Not Happy About The Apple Price Hikes

As expected, the reactions are pouring in, and people are not reacting positively to the news that they will be paying more for Apple devices.

“We’re now in the timeline where hardware appreciates in value. which is pretty ridiculous,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter.)

Another person wrote, “I don’t understand how these companies are investing all this money into AI, then have the audacity to raise the prices of their products and say it’s because of memory and data storage demand. You are the one creating the problem!”

If things are beginning to sound bleak on the tech front, that’s because they are. After Apple announced its price hikes, Microsoft also announced it is raising the prices of the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles and will stop production of the 2TB model.

Console sales have also tanked with both XBOX and PS5 reporting dismal numbers, all thanks to recent price hikes.

You can see more reactions to what is going on in the tech world below.

Related Tags

Apple

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York - June 05, 2026

Lizzo’s New Album Goes Double Wood

Cassius Life
BASKET-FRA-LBN-MONACO-PARIS

Jaylen Brown Blasts ESPN, Stephen A. Smith As Celtics Trade Rumors Swirl

Cassius Life
6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 150

Bossip
MTV 2024 Video Music Awards

Angela Simmons Gets Real About Losing Virginity At 28, Death Of Sutton Tennyson & More On 'Club Shay Shay'

Bossip
Trending
FRANCE-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-ANNIVERSARY-VERSAILLES
12 Items
Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Comments
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
A pair of white sneakers with blue and orange accents, featuring the "NYC" logo and the number "26" printed on the sides.
2 Items
Sneakers  |  Written By Martin Berrios

Nike’s New Air Force 1 Low Pays Homage To The New York Knicks

Comments
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

Muni Long Reveals Lupus Battle Led To Double Lung Transplant

Comments
President Trump Attends G7 Summit In Evian, France
13 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Calls For The 25th Amendment Grow After Donald Trump Is Caught Wandering During G7 Summit Photo Op

Comments
Trending
Two people, a woman in a red sequined dress holding a gun and a man in a gray suit, standing in front of a neon "Ocean View Hotel" sign.
26 Items
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Rockstar Games Reveals ‘GTA 6’s Price & Preorder Bonuses

Comments
Three individuals wearing casual clothing, one wearing a jersey with the number 5 and the text "LAREEZY", another wearing a fur coat, and the third with a serious expression.
13 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

XXL Freshman Class Of 2026: An Old Head’s Guide To The New Wave Of Hip-Hop

Comments
'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Comments
Vice President Vance Attends US-Iran Peace Talks In Switzerland
12 Items
News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

JD Vance Gets Played By Iranian Negotiators

Comments
Donald Trump Sums Up G7 Summit
16 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump’s Mental Fitness Questioned Following Absurd G7 Summit Speech

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close