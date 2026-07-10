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ASAP Rocky

ASAP Rocky Is Bringing Back Vintage PUMA Suedes

Puma and A$AP Rocky have linked up for a fresh take on their classic suede sneaker.

Published on July 10, 2026
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ASAP Rocky Is Bringing Back Vintage PUMA Suedes
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Puma / Getty

Puma and A$AP Rocky have linked up for a fresh take on their classic suede sneaker.

After going left field with his previous collection, the Harlem rapper went old school with his “Puma Suede 94” sneaker. The sneaker gives a slightly distressed look with a simple black/white color way.

What gives the sneaker personality are the small, intricate stitching on the side stripe, adding more contouring to the shape. The yellowed midsole, gold lace lock, and the classic white/black/green tongue tag add the finishing touch for a more vintage feel.

This marks the latest in a long-standing partnership between the shoe brand and the Don’t Be Dumb MC. Puma first tapped Rocky in late 2023, naming him creative director of its Puma X F1 Collection.

Rocky’s previous collection, inspired by the “jungle jazz” style during the Harlem Renaissance, included well-received renditions of Puma’s “Mostro” and “Inhale” models.

In a 2025 interview with Hypebeast, Rocky explained how growing up in Harlem helped shape his keen fashion sense. 

“Harlem is the mecca of fashion,” he said at the time. “You hear people say it all the time. Harlem is the birthplace of everything. It breeds trendsetters. We’re talking all the way back from 100 years ago, the 1920s, up until today. I think it’s the most influential urban society or community to this day.”

With Puma’s connection to the culture and Rocky’s street-meets-luxury way of thinking, we have a feeling this partnership will continue to be a match made in heaven or at least in every sneaker head’s closet.

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