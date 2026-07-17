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Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Paid $5K To Help Rob Gucci Mane

Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Paid $5K To Help Rob Gucci Mane, Court Documents Claim

As the Pooh Shiesty case continues to unfold, more details surrounding the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane are coming to light.

Published on July 17, 2026
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2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

As the Pooh Shiesty case continues to unfold, more details surrounding the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane are coming to light.

The Memphis rapper’s co-defendant, Terrance Rodgers, has requested a detention hearing after being accused of accepting payment for his alleged role in the crime. Federal prosecutors claim Rodgers was compensated for participating in the alleged robbery and kidnapping plot.

According to court documents, Rodgers allegedly received $5,000 for his involvement. 

“Rodgers did not participate in this offense based on pure altruism alone. Instead, Rodgers appeared to have been compensated for his role.”

Prosecutors allege that multiple individuals involved in the incident were paid, suggesting the crime was financially motivated. The latest court filings continue to paint a clearer picture of how authorities believe the events unfolded.

Caught in 4K, photos have surface online showing some of those accused of receiving payments flexing large amounts of cash on social media shortly after the alleged crime took place.

Alongside Rodgers, two other men were reportedly paid $5,000 each for their involvement. A leaked text message circulating online criticized the men for accepting what the sender described as a low payout.

“Stupid b*ch a** n*gga yo whole crew full of lames n*gga paid y’all 5K a piece for a 15 mill hit y’all some suckas.”

Pooh Shiesty remains behind bars awaiting his July 21 hearing. Unlike his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., and Big30, who are currently out on bond, Shiesty was denied early release.

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