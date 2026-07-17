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HOT 97 Summer Jam 2026 Reveals Lineup Featuring Young Miami

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2026 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Yung Miami, Fetty Wap & More

Tickets are on sale now.

Published on July 17, 2026
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HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

HOT 97 has officially unveiled the lineup for Summer Jam 2026, bringing another stacked roster of Hip-Hop stars to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Friday, July 24.

As per a press release, this year’s edition of the legendary concert will feature performances from French Montana, Mariah The Scientist, Ice Spice, Fetty Wap, Max B, DaBaby, G Herbo, Natalie Nunn, Young Miami, Cash Cobain, Zeddy Will, Omah Lay, Honey Bxby, Sleepy Hallow, 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata and Dee Billz), Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks, 38 Spesh, Albee Al, Nems, Kocky Ka, Djany Dior, Ryan Witherspoon, Breannie, JDymonds, Chase Belly, BTB Dezz, Fergie Baby, NTG, King Beamo and McVertt.

Yung Miami’s addition was later confirmed by Funk Flex on Instagram. Organizers also teased that additional artists and surprise guests will be announced in the days leading up to the show. Hosted by Nessa, the Mornings With Mero team and DJ Drewski, with a special DJ set from Funk Flex, Summer Jam 2026 will feature both a 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. stage experience as HOT 97 celebrates more than three decades of one of Hip-Hop’s most iconic live events.

Few events carry the same weight in Hip-Hop as Summer Jam. Since debuting in the 1990s, the annual concert has become a rite of passage for rap’s biggest stars, serving as both a launching pad for rising talent and a stage where legends create unforgettable moments. Over the years, the event has become synonymous with surprise guest appearances, blockbuster reunions and performances that instantly become part of Hip-Hop history. Among the most memorable moments was JAY-Z shocking the crowd in 2001 by bringing out Michael Jackson during his performance, creating one of the most talked-about surprises the event has ever seen.

Summer Jam has also played a role in some of rap’s biggest rivalries. In 2002, Nas was expected to perform following the release of his JAY-Z diss record “Ether,” but the appearance fell apart after HOT 97 reportedly rejected his plans to use a large visual depicting a mock lynching of JAY-Z.

Throughout its history, artists including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, DMX, Wu-Tang Clan and countless others have helped cement Summer Jam’s reputation as the premier stage for unpredictable and unforgettable Hip-Hop moments. This year’s lineup blends established stars, hometown favorites and the next generation of artists shaping the culture, with New Jersey native Fetty Wap set to make a highly anticipated homecoming appearance alongside French Montana, Ice Spice, Mariah The Scientist and Young Miami.

Tickets for HOT 97 Summer Jam 2026 are on sale now at SummerJam.HOT97.com.

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