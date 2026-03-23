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The Kid Mero & DJ Akademiks Trade Insults On Social Media

The Kid Mero Viciously Insults DJ Akademiks Over Hot 97 “DEI” Hire Jab

The Kid Mero didn't take the high road when addressing DJ Akademiks, who called the Hot 97 host a "DEI" hire for the radio network.

Published on March 23, 2026
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The Kid Mero and DJ Akademiks have had their issues in the past, but things took a new turn by way of a nasty back-and-forth online. After DJ Akademiks suggested The Kid Mero’s new post at Hot 97 was a “DEI” hire, the morning show host got active on social media and viciously insulted the popular streamer.

Late Friday night (March 20), a Nicki Minaj fan account posted a clip of DJ Akademiks throwing a jab at The Kid Mero while discussing former Hot 97 hosts Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg.

In that discussion on his stream, Big Ak referenced “DEI” in regards to Mero getting the Hot 97 morning slot, along with not being tapped in with younger audiences and got a heavy response.

From X:

DK HOW LIVINGSTON GOT FETAL ALCOHOL SYNDROME AS AN ADULT, YEAH DEFINITELY NOT TALKING TO NEW ARTISTS AT HOT97 NOT AT ALL

LIVI IS A D*CKRIDER THAT NEEDS THIS “MEDIA GUY GOSSIP” SH*T TO SURVIVE 😂😂 HE CANT MAKE ANYTHING. HE CANT HAVE AN ORIGINAL THOUGHT, F*CKIN FAT DORK.

Ak, real name Livington Allen, fired back on X with, “Objectively… I believe the whole hip hop thought ebum & rosendweeb were a failure. But u even worse. U a DEI hire .. with failing numbers . U getting fired as soon as that guaranteed period runs up. U never had talent it was the other ugly bald n*gga w a beard that was the guy.”

In another tweet, Ak wrote, “I gotta stop punching down… I guess I never forgot bum ass n*ggas playing wit me in the past .. and their worst nightmares came to past… me where I am now..”

Mero didn’t back down and came back with, “MAANNNN SHUT YOUR FAT ASS UP LIVINGSTON YOU A F*CKIN VERIFIED PEDOPHILE.. I COULD STOP THERE! I HAD YOU CRYING ON STREAM, WHOS PUNCHING DOWN? YOU GETTING ABUSED IN THE REPLIES, YOURE A FAT F*CKIN LOSER DOG. GO BOX SAUCY SANTANA I F*CKIN DARE YOU ILL PUT UP HALF A TICKET.”

The whole bit can be viewed on the pair’s X accounts, should anyone feel like being a completionist. However, The Kid Mero did end things with a final salvo via Hot 97. Check out that video below. And we can be sure that DJ Akademiks will return fire.

Photo: Getty

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beef dj akademiks Hot 97 The Kid Mero

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