Cheyenne Bryant Drama Heats Up After Jamal Bryant’s Comments

Pastor Jamal Bryant has never been one to shrink his voice for anyone and is now once more aiming choice words towards Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. In a new video posted to social media, Pastor Jamal Bryant addressed receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, also using the moment to dress down her allegedly doctored credentials.

Pastor Jamal Bryant posted a video to his Instagram page on Sunday (July 26), opening the moment by sharing with viewers that his sister, Dr. Thema Bryant, was the former head of the American Psychological Association.

This video comes after Bryant apologized to his supporters for platforming Ms. Bryant in earlier times, especially after the controversy surrounding the validity of her doctorate came under discussion.

Pastor Bryant shared that the letter he was sent by Ms. Bryant was not from her legal representation but from herself. Typically, correspondence of this sort is sent via professional letterhead.

In the clip, Pastor Bryant shared an email from Dr. Jaquel Pitts, president of Indiana Southwest Christian University. The email from Pitts stated that Ms. Bryant earned a doctoral degree at the institution in Theocentric Psychology.

After Pastor Bryant read the contents of the email, he revealed that he conducted a search online to learn more about the university, only to discover it doesn’t exist. Further, he learned that Dr. Pitts is using a Gmail account, not a university or college email, to correspond with him.

This adds to the ongoing chatter that Dr. Bryant is not an accredited psychologist as she touts, and the story regarding how she obtained her titles has been dissected at length by several other figures.

Dr. Marc Lamont Hill added to the discussion by inviting Dr. Pitts to his platform this past weekend to discuss Ms. Bryant and the degree she reportedly earned at Pitts’ institution. What was revealed has only added to the ongoing fervor.

As some have noted online, the discussion between Dr. Hill and Dr. Pitts was, in a word, bizarre. So much so that even DJ Vlad found himself involved somehow.

Online, the reactions to Pastor Jamal Bryant, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, Dr. Jaquel Pitts, and Dr. Marc Lamont Hill jousting over the validity of certified degrees have been, in a word, voluminous. We’ve got the best we could find below.

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Photo: Getty